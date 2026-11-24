The Detroit Lions could get an injury boost for their pivotal Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears.

MLive.com’s Benjamin Raven reported Lions cornerback D.J. Reed told reporters “he hit a big step in his recovery” Monday. That could allow him to play Thursday versus the Bears.

“It’s still (to be) determined. But today was a big step forward,” Reed said. “I definitely progressed today, which I’m proud of. It’s more of a day-by-day thing.”

“But I’m looking forward to getting to Thursday. Definitely trying just to get better every day and keep trending upwards.”

Reed added he “opened up and ran.” The cornerback told reporters he was excited to have his “gear” return.

Having Reed on the field Thursday would give the Lions back one of their starting defenders for their first of two showdowns against the Bears in the final seven weeks of the season.

Reed has started seven games this season. In those contests, he’s posted 42 combined tackles, including three for loss. He also has seven pass defenses and one interception.

Lions’ D.J. Reed Could Return Against Bears on Thanksgiving

Reed isn’t the impact player Aidan Hutchinson or Jack Campbell are. But Reed is one of Detroit’s top cornerbacks.

Having him back to face Ben Johnson’s offense and the Bears could be key. Chicago will enter Thursday ranked 11th in passing yards and 10th in passing touchdowns.

Reed last played in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. He had an interception with three pass defenses in that contest. Reed exited the game with a hip injury.

The 30-year-old hasn’t played since then, missing the past three games. Last week, he practiced in limited fashion before sitting out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.