The Detroit Lions got Kerby Joseph back on the field for the first time in more than a year in Week 11. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that he liked the way that Joseph looked and that he did not see any reason for concern.

“I think pretty good here,” said Campbell. “You know, there are no red flags, so that’s a good sign. He got over 40 reps, so that was good.”

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Joseph played 46 snaps in his debut.

Detroit Lions Feel Good About Kerby Joseph After His Return

Joseph came in as the team’s nickel defender. He faced a pass on 39 of his 46 snaps. They would shift Brian Branch into the slot, and Joseph would join starter Chuck Clark in the back end.

Campbell noted that his return reminded him of Brian Branch, who joined the lineup two weeks prior. They eased Branch back, but now he is playing all of the snaps.

“It’s a good sign,” said Joseph. “So he’ll be better for those reps. Just like Branch was, to get his first set of reps for the season.”

Campbell believes that Joseph will only get better with more work. He also thinks that the way they were able to use him was a valuable way to dip his feet into things.

“So I thought he did some good things,” added Campbell. “There’s things that he’s going to only just get better at now that he’s been out there, and I thought it was pretty good. I mean, when you’re able to get him and BB on the field, and you got Chuck out there, it’s pretty good unit.”

The Lions face the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. We will see how much the secondary shifts between the three safeties, and if they put more on the plate of Joseph next week.

Lions Defense is Getting Healthier in the Back End

Joseph is a former third-round pick going 97th overall in the 2022 NFL draft. He hit the ground running, starting 14 games in his rookie season, recording four interceptions. He followed that up with 15 starts the next season and four interceptions.

Then, in 2024, he had an All-Pro season with nine interceptions. That led to a massive 4-year $86 million extension.

However, six games into the extension, he ended up suffering a knee injury that held him out for the rest of the 2025 season. He also missed the first 10 games of the 2026 season.

The Lions defense just got Branch back, and now Joseph is in the lineup. They are expected to get D.J. Reed back soon as well. As the secondary is starting to form, the front is suffering injuries. Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson are out for the foreseeable future.