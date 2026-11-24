Thanksgiving is a time for family. Fittingly, the Detroit Lions will welcome a familiar face to Ford Field in Ben Johnson for the Detroit holiday tradition Thursday.

Johnson will bring his team, the Chicago Bears, in with an 8-2 record. That matches the Lions at the top of the NFC North standings.

It’s a matchup of NFC titans in a game where Johnson will be looking for his first victory against his former team.

While addressing the matchup coming on a short week on the road, Johnson didn’t mince words about how difficult a task the Lions will present. During an appearance on ESPN Chicago on Monday, Johnson argued the Bears will have to be at the top of their game to win Thursday.

“It’s a really good team we’re about to face. They have talent in all three phases,” Johnson said. “Their offense is playing at a high level. The defense, the last five games, has been outstanding, and special teams for them has always been an asset.

“So, we’re going to have to play our best game of the year to beat this team.”

The Lions-Bears showdown will kick off on Thanksgiving at 1 pm ET.

Ben Johnson Searching for First Win Over Detroit

It may have been the Bears winning the NFC North last year. But the Lions swept the Bears last season.

At Ford Field in 2025, the Lions embarrassed Johnson and the Bears in what was the head coach’s second game in Chicago. Detroit defeated Chicago in Week 2 of the 2025 campaign 52-21.

The Lions haven’t lost to the Bears since Justin Fields was their quarterback. With Johnson as offensive coordinator in 2024, the Lions swept Chicago during that season as well.

The Bears possess a heavy lead in the all-time series versus the Lions with a 105-82-5 record. But Detroit has won seven of the past eight matchups in the rivalry.

The Bears have won at Ford Field just once since Dan Campbell became head coach.

With Johnson’s familiarity with the Lions organization, particularly the offense, it’s unsurprising he views the team as a major obstacle. He likely understands the difficulty the Ford Field crowd presents opponents better than most too.

Johnson served as Lions offensive coordinator under Campbell from 2022-24. During that time, the Lions were top five in points scored and offensive yards each season.

During Johnson’s final year in Detroit, his offense ranked first in points scored and second in yards.

Johnson’s Bears offense has been in the top 10 during his first two seasons as well. Johnson has a 19-8 record to begin his head coaching career as well.

Lions-Bears Rivalry Renewed on Thanksgiving

The Lions and Bears are one of the longest-running rivalries in NFL history. They are also very familiar with meeting on Thanksgiving.

The Chicago-Tribune’s Kori Rumore reported Monday that the Week 12 showdown will be the 39th time the Lions and Bears meet on the American holiday.

Most recently, the Lions and Bears met on Thanksgiving two years ago. Despite Detroit finishing that campaign with a 15-2 mark, the last-placed Bears gave the Lions everything they could handle that day. But the Lions did win 23-20.