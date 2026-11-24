Everything seems to be falling into place for the Detroit Lions on the field right now, but there are worrying signs behind their success that continue to haunt them this season. Though the franchise is leading the NFC North, the injuries to key players have been a recurring setback, with the most recent name added to the mix being tight end Sam LaPorta.

On Monday, the Lions released a practice report for this week ahead of the Thanksgiving game, taking place this Thursday. While several expected names were there, one surprising name was Sam LaPorta, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the team didn’t practice yesterday, giving an estimated practice participation report.

After the big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dan Campbell’s side is going to face one of the toughest challenges of the season: the divisional rivals, the Chicago Bears, and having a starter of LaPorta’s calibre is certainly important. While he is listed among injured players, he played his full usual workload during the 31-21 win last weekend, showing no signs of injury. It’s possible that the issue only developed after the game.

LaPorta has featured in every Lions game this season, but ahead of the season opener, he also had an injury scare.

Sam LaPorta Faces Another Injury Concern After A Difficult Last Year

The latest ankle issue is a fresh injury concern. Depending on the seriousness of the injury, it remains to be seen if he can manage to suit up for the all-important Thanksgiving game this week, considering his presence could trouble the Bears‘ defense. Although he has already played 10 games this campaign, his fitness was under the spotlight before Week 1.

LaPorta was already coming back from a serious hip injury from last season, and during training camp, the tight end was in doubt, dealing with a minor hip injury. It happened when he took a hit at practice, forcing him to sit out for multiple practice sessions. However, he made a timely return to the squad, playing the Lions’ first game against the New Orleans Saints.

The biggest injury of his career was in 2025, when a herniated disc ruled him out for the season after just 9 games. The disc issue built up when the Lions beat the Washington Commanders in Week 10. After he was on the IR list, he eventually needed surgery, taking the entire offseason to recover.

The immediate hope is that his ankle injury turns out to be minor at this point. After everything he went through last season, those concerns could be influencing the franchise’s willingness to put a new deal on the table.

Lions Face a Crucial Contract Decision As Sam LaPorta Nears Free Agency

Sam LaPorta was roped in by the Lions in the 2023 draft. As a former second-round pick, he doesn’t have an extra year in his rookie deal, meaning he will become a free agent after the end of this season. However, he has yet to sign a contract extension.

The cap hit of his contract is 6.74 million this season, but extension talks between the two parties broke off last month, as the tight end also showed frustration over the situation publicly. If he remains injury-free for the entire season, the 25-year-old is expected to sign a new deal at the end of the campaign, or the Lions will have the franchise tag option.