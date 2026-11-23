The Detroit Lions may have lost some top defensive stars, but yesterday marked the return of one of their biggest defensive pieces, giving the secondary a massive boost for the rest of the campaign. After more than 13 months away, Kerby Joseph finally returned to the active roster. And his comeback game ended in a comfortable victory, giving the team a memorable reason to celebrate the sixth win on a trot and eight wins of the season to strengthen their playoff chances.

Kerby Joseph was delighted to be back in action yesterday, as he took to Instagram to express his feelings with a short yet powerful message.

“OBJECTS IN MOTION GONE ALWAY STAY IN MOTION,” noted Joseph, sharing some of his favorite moments from the game on Instagram.

The 26-year-old was sidelined for a chronic knee injury, which involved articular cartilage damage. It forced him to miss 11 regular-season games last season, while raising doubts about his return this season after he was put on the PUP list. However, he finally returned in Week 11 as a starter, silencing his doubters, as his presence was felt in the secondary.

Kerby Joseph’s Return Unlocks New Possibilities For Kelvin Sheppard’s Defense

Kerby Joseph, who has been a key part of the Lions’ secondary, began his Lions career as a third-round pick, getting an All-Pro selection in the 2024 season. Though Joseph wasn’t particularly busy when it came to filling up sheets in his return game yesterday despite being a starter, he finished with 2 tackles and 46 snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, his presence helped to keep the Bucs’ passing attack in check.

While he has yet to be back at his best, he might take a while to get back into his rhythm. But his return gave the Lions’ secondary the flexibility it was missing. With the All-Pro safety handling deep-field responsibility, Brian Branch didn’t need to handle additional workload at deep safety, which was evident yesterday after Sheppard utilized Joseph alongside Branch (68 snaps) and Chuck Clark (69 snaps). Chuck Clark’s sack showed how effective the setup was, which included the All-Pro.

Given it was Joseph’s first game back from the injury, he didn’t have the full workload, but it is likely to increase moving forward in the Thanksgiving clash against the Chicago Bears, with coach Dan Campbell sounding optimistic about the safety’s return and knee health.

Dan Campbell Delivers Positive Kerby Joseph Update After Lions Safety’s Season Debut

Dan Campbell addressed the press today after the Buccaneers’ win. With just days left for the Thanksgiving clash, he addressed the anticipation surrounding the big matchup, while also talking about Kerby Joseph and how he is responding after playing the first game of the season.

“There’s no red flags. That’s a good sign. He got over 40 reps, so that was good. He’ll be better for those reps, just like (Brian) Branch was,‘ said Campbell. “So I thought he did some good things. There are things he is only gonna get better at now that he has been out there. When you are able to get he and BB on the field, you have Chuck out there, it is a pretty good unit.“

There is still plenty of football to play this season, and the Lions All-Pro will be aiming to make most of the regular season and the playoffs.