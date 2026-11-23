Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch has the most to gain between now and the start of the 2027 offseason, according to Bill Barnwell of ESPN. Barnwell notes that the safety, who is coming off a serious injury, will be entering free agency if the team does not ink him to a deal before the offseason.

“If it weren’t for a torn right Achilles, Branch might already be one of the highest-paid safeties in football,” wrote Barnwell. “Instead, in the middle of his third year as a pro, that Achilles tear ended Branch’s 2025 season and made it impossible for him and the Lions to come to terms on an extension that would have pleased both parties.”

Still, when Branch is on the field, he is still one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Detroit Lions Safety Brian Branch Could Earn Massive Extension

Branch hit the field immediately as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl in his second NFL season. He was playing even better in his third season before the Achilles injury. Now, as Barnwell notes, the defense is a lot better with Branch on the field.

“Without him on the field this season, the Lions have allowed a 74.0 Total QBR, the third-worst mark in the league,” wrote Barnwell. “On 152 dropbacks with Branch in the lineup, that figure drops to 32.0, which would be the best in the league over the full season.”

Some of this is because the team did not face Josh Allen with Branch on the field. Some of it is because they got Kerby Joseph back healthy. However, they also lost Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson during the time that Branch was back.

If the Lions defense continues to play well with Branch, it will be hard to let him walk.

Lions Could Franchise Tag Branch

Barnwell noted that the minimum Branch will want to sign for is $22.2M, which is what the franchise tag would be.

“With the safety franchise tag projected to come in at $22.2 million, the Lions might see tagging him as a logical way to continue their relationship while they negotiate a long-term extension,” added Barnwell. “If Branch plays well enough over the next two months, that longer-term deal might be on the table sooner rather than later.

The team seems more incentivized to sign Branch long-term than tight end Sam LaPorta. Branch has consistently gotten better, and they have bigger needs on defense than offense. They do not want to lose LaPorta, though. So, the thought is that the team could tag LaPorta, keeping him in the short term.

That, combined with Branch playing so well, is going to lead to the team wanting to keep Branch long-term. As he continues to play well, the average salary per year will only continue to go up.