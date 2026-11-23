The NFC North’s power struggle is heading into Thanksgiving Day. Two of the division’s biggest contenders this season, who are the top two teams sitting with the same 8-2 records, are preparing to collide in a high-stakes divisional showdown that could play a significant role in shaping up the playoff race. After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field this Thursday.

As anticipation is high for this matchup, the head coach Dan Campbell opened up about it in a post-game press conference on Sunday. He made his excitement clear, addressing how eagerly he was waiting for this big game.

“This is the good stuff. This is the stuff that gives you the tinglies,” said coach Campbell to the reporters. “Big-time football, big-time opponents, teeing off, Thanksgiving, we’re the first show. It’s one of the reasons you do it, and you love it, for the competition and the greatness of all of it.”

After the Minnesota Vikings’ defeat to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday, they are now sitting at 7-3. Hence, the Thanksgiving clash will be crucial in determining who sits atop the NFC North, while also moving into second spot in the NFC playoff picture.

Given the momentum of the Bears, they have the potential to give the Lions a run for their money.

Detroit’s Perfect Home Record Faces A Stern Test Against In-Form Chicago Bears

Neither team is limping into the Thanksgiving game. The Lions have turned their season around after a rocky start, winning 6 games in a row, which includes a perfect 6-0 record at Ford Field. The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, have been just as impressive lately, claiming five victories on a trot without trailing in a single game since quarterback Caleb Williams‘s return from the hamstring injury.

Moreover, Ben Johnson could be another factor for the Lions. The former Lions offensive coordinator departed for the Chicago franchise last year, taking little time to make an impact. He made the Bears divisional champions in his first year in charge, adding another layer to this divisional rivalry. Though Chicago wore the divisional champions crown last season, Ben Johnson’s team couldn’t get the upper hand, as the Lions beat them twice, which would be a morale boost moving into this game.

With all things considered, QB Jared Goff could be one of Dan Campbell’s biggest offensive puzzles, as he received praise from the head coach.

Dan Campbell Points To An Underrated Part Of Jared Goff’s Game After Buccaneers Win

Jared Goff is enjoying yet another productive season, as he delivered another remarkable performance yesterday against the Buccaneers, throwing for 279 passing yards and 2 touchdowns at a 71.4 completion rate.

With that in mind, coach Campbell took a moment to share his thoughts on his QB1 during the same press conference.

“Some of it, I feel like, is where he’s (Jared Goff) grown a little bit as he’s gone. Just his composure and his ability to see the field and not get distressed,” said Campbell. “You know, I’m looking downfield, I’m looking, it’s not there. I feel this. Just his kind of pocket awareness, man. Because he does—he’s got pocket presence, pocket awareness. He can maneuver a little bit. And so, yeah, I think that’s underrated. I mean, you have to be able to maneuver in there a little bit and keep your eyes downfield.”