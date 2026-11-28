The Detroit Lions took issue with the gamesmanship that Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons employed during their matchup on Thanksgiving Day, and it appears the league might take the Lions’ side.

Detroit offensive guard Christian Mahogany accused Simmons of simulating the cadence of quarterback Jared Goff in an effort to pull members of the O-line into false start penalties. The record shows that Lions center Juice Scruggs committed three false starts while lined up across from Simmons, while Mahogany jumped once. In total, that amounts to 20 lost yards.

Mahogany said following the contest that he was mic’d up for the game, which would allow the NFL audio that it normally does not have to look into the Lions’ accusations against Simmons.

Kalyn Kahler of ESPN posted video to X on Friday, November 27 in the aftermath of Mahogany’s commentary, in which the league identifies Simmons as a possible violator of an offense called “disconcerting signals” from his final game with the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Has Been Tracking Jeffery Simmons for Weeks With Regards to This Specific Penalty

In the video, the league official speaking mentions the lack of audio, which is why no referee penalized Simmons on the play in question.

He also notes that the NFL may consider repositioning referees to deal with the infraction, which indicates the seriousness with which the league regards the actions of which Simmons finds himself accused.

“Lions G Christian Mahogany said he was wearing a mic [yesterday] so NFL could investigate what Bears DT Jeffery Simmons said that caused Lions OL to false start,” Kahler captioned the video. “But the league office has known of Simmons’ tactics since Nov. 4 when they singled him out in a video.”

“Gonna be watching the actions here of No. 98 [Simmons]. Again, can’t put this on video because we don’t have audio. But if there is any cadence that is made by the defense that simulates, in any way, the cadence of the offense, ‘disconcerting signals’ would be the proper call,” the man in the video states.

“We can’t tell that on this play, but it’s certainly suspicious, and we are gonna make officials aware of this tendency, either by teams or by individual players. And officiating might need to, especially on these short-yardage type situations … we may end up having to adjust the positions of officials just to be able to better hear any potential sound that might be made.”

Jeffery Simmons Could Face Fine Even Though Officials Didn’t Penalize Him Against Lions

Officials did not flag Simmons for any disconcerting signals penalties against Detroit Thursday.

However, just because a referee throws a flag for an offense doesn’t necessarily mean the NFL fines the player in question, and the opposite is also true. Thus, Simmons is still a candidate for punishment even absent any in-game penalties.

Disconcerting signals is a penalty that falls under the Office of Gameday Accountability’s punishable category of “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

As such, if the league takes an interest in the audio that Mahogany says he can provide and gleans something from it, the NFL’s previous investigation into Simmons for this particular infraction might well lead to a punishment of some kind. Most likely, Simmons would be looking at a fine, probably in the low five-figure range.

The NFL announces fines every Saturday, though Simmons’ wouldn’t come down until December 5, as that is when the league will dole out its Week 12 punishments.