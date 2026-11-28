It’s been a season to remember for Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who continues to raise the bar every week he takes the field. However, outside the football spotlight, his personal life has recently drawn attention. His long-term girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, recently confirmed that the two have called it quits.

While the speedster is enjoying an incredible season so far, the fans recently made a sharp observation. Gibbs was public with his relationship with Nicole, but she recently removed most of their pictures from social media, leading to speculation that they have parted ways.

In Nicole’s recent post on TikTok, one fan insisted that the two are not dating anymore, and she gave a prompt reply to confirm it.

“Yes (their breakup) we are friends,” wrote Anderson in reply to the fans.

Even though they are not a couple anymore, Nicole’s confirmation suggests that they are on good terms after the breakup. Gibbs, on the other hand, has yet to break the silence following the confirmation, but he is fully locked in for this season.

The two were a couple for more than three years, as the Lions RB started dating her after he was picked in the draft.

Inside Jahmyr Gibbs And Nicole Anderson’s Relationship

Jahmyr Gibbs, who played for the Alabama Crimson Tide, signed his NFL contract with the Detroit Lions in 2023 as a first-round pick, and his relationship with Nicole Anderson began shortly after the draft. Nicole is a Korean-Swedish model, fashion and lifestyle content creator with a significant following on social media.

While the dating rumor initially sparked, they officially debuted as a couple around Halloween 2023 when the Lions star dressed as Spider-Man and the famed model was Gwen Stacy. After going official on Instagram, Nicole began attending Lions games regularly, gradually becoming part of the Lions’ WAGs.

The fans got to see snaps of their relationship on social over the next few years, whether dressing up in matching outfits for Halloween or documenting picturesque vacations during the offseason. One of their last notable public appearances was during the Super Bowl LX weekend in California.

Even though several Lions WAGs have attended the Lions games at Ford Field until Week 12, Nicole Anderson was one of the notable names missing. With Nicole now confirming the end of their relationship, it explains why she has not been spotted cheering for Gibbs from the sideline this season.

While Gibbs’ personal life has taken a hit, his production on the gridiron has been remarkable this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs Continues To Deliver After Becoming NFL’s Highest-Paid RB

Jahmyr Gibbs has become the NFL’s highest-paid running back after signing a big contract extension, and he’s lived up to the price tag this season. Currently, he is leading the NFL in rushing yards (1303) and rushing touchdowns (16) after 11 games.

Given the impressive numbers on his resume after 11 games, he has been a driving force behind the Lions’ 8-3 record this season, as they are sitting second in the division behind the Chicago Bears after the Thanksgiving Day loss. With those numbers, the three-time Pro-Bowler is expected to log his career-best production this season.