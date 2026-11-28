While the Detroit Lions have yet to put a big offer in front of potential free agent tight end Sam LaPorta, one team that might not hesitate to do the same is the Miami Dolphins, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

The Dolphins beat reporter noted that the team being interested in LaPorta in free agency might be the easiest thing to project for the offseason.

“(I don’t know) about $18M/yr, but LaPorta to Miami is the easiest projection of the offseason,” tweeted Louis-Jacques when seeing that LaPorta would be projected to make that much in free agency this offseason.

idk about $18M/yr but LaPorta to Miami is the easiest projection of the offseason https://t.co/EgcGPeavkX — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 28, 2026

The Dolphins beat reporter later added that he was not aware of the market rate for tight ends and that $18M would be a comfortable price tag for Miami and LaPorta.

“Actually, Tucker Kraft just got 18/yr so (never mind) — might just be what it costs,” added Louis-Jacques.

When asked why Miami would be the best fit, the Dolphins reporter put a money emoji.

So, it is not clear that there is a strong connection between the two sides. However, Miami has cap space, and LaPorta wants to get paid. So, the Dolphins reporter sees an obvious fit.

Detroit Lions Could Lose Sam LaPorta to Miami Dolphins in Free Agency

The Lions might end up seeing LaPorta leave in free agency. The second-round pick has been productive for the Lions, but he has not lived up to his rookie season. He saw his stats take a bit of a decline in his second NFL season.

LaPorta was bouncing back on a per-game basis in 2025. However, he suffered a back injury halfway through the season and missed the second half. He only played in nine games.

Detroit did not want to give him a big extension coming off a serious injury and a drop in stats. So, they let him enter the last year of his rookie deal without a contract.

LaPorta expressed disappointment with the contract talks but also added that he plans to get paid this offseason, whether it be with the Lions or another team.

Detroit has a lot of players on offense locked down. They also have to pay Brian Branch on defense this offseason. It could leave LaPorta being an odd-man out.

Dolphins Could Sign Sam LaPorta

The Dolphins’ skill player core is not that strong. They have Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell at wide receiver, but both are rookies with questions around their talent. Their current starting tight end is Greg Dulcich.

With plenty of cap space and LaPorta being one of the best options available, it makes sense why the Dolphins would be a likely suitor to overpay and bring LaPorta in.

However, the Lions could also franchise tag LaPorta. That would tie him to Detroit for one more season. It would stop a top free agent from hitting the market, though.