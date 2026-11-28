The Detroit Lions have converted plenty of big fourth downs during the Dan Campbell era. But when the team needed a fourth-down conversion the most Thursday against the Chicago Bears, the offense came up short.

For that reason, Fansided’s SideLion Report’s Dean Jones called Campbell “a loser” from Thursday’s game.

“Everyone knows Dan Campbell is an aggressive coach. It can often bring success, but sometimes it works to his detriment. The Lions found that out to their cost in the closing stages of the clash,” wrote Jones.

“On fourth down, the Lions were in field goal range. Campbell didn’t trust kicker Jake Bates enough. But instead of playing the percentages and pinning the Bears back with a punt, he went for it all.

“And he came up short.”

The Lions forewent kicking a field goal while ahead by 3 points at the 2:22 mark of the fourth quarter. The attempt would have been a 50-yarder inside at Ford Field.

On fourth-and-4, the Lions offense gained only one yard, turning the ball over on downs. The Bears then proceeded to score the game-winning touchdown on the ensuing possession.