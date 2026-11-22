The Detroit Lions have a big void to fill today in the defense today. Following the season-ending injury of Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell is looking at internal options who can create pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and one such option is Ahmed Hassanein.

Since he is officially active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Ford Field, he is scheduled to play his first-ever NFL game today, making it his debut in the big league. On that note, the edge rusher sent a message on Instagram right before his big debut.

Posting a picture of his uniform and helmet from the Lions locker room, he wrote on his Instagram story:

“Thank you Jesus in Advance.”

With rookie Derrick Moore and DJ Wonnum in the mix, Hassanein is likely to take rotational snaps in the Week 11 game today. While he made the final roster cut this season, he didn’t play any games, given the franchise already had a primary starter and defensive captain in Hutchinson. However, his season-ending injury has now opened up a long-awaited opportunity for the 24-year-old, who has been in the Motor City since last season.

Ahmed Hassanein Goes From Roster Bubble To Lions’ Promising Edge Prospect

Ahmed Hassanein was picked by the Detroit Lions last season in the sixth round. Despite injury woes last season, he didn’t get a chance to play because he sustained a torn pectoral injury. So, he was waived with an injury settlement but later signed to the practice squad in November, giving him no real chance of playing the first game in the NFL.

However, the story has been different this season for the Boise State alumnus. He made a notable body transformation during the offseason, and it paid off on the gridiron, as he was one of the standouts during the OTAs and training camp. Though he entered the training camp as a roster bubble player, he eventually made his way up to the 53-man roster after delivering a brilliant performance during the preseason games.

He was particularly impressive in the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, as he stole the show after sacking Pro Bowler QB Joe Burrow and ended the game with 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, and 4 tackles. While the preseason was a preview of what he is capable of, his college numbers suggest he could be a reliable edge option for the Lions going forward.

Ahmed Hassanein’s Boise State Numbers Hint At A Bigger Future With The Lions

Ahmed Hassanein played four years of college football before the Lions selected him in 2025. He started his college career in 2021 with Boise State and played there until 2024, where he accumulated impressive numbers.

He played 49 college football games and recorded 24 career sacks. After just 2 sacks in his initial two years, he bettered those numbers with a career-best 12.5 sacks in 2023 and 9.5 sacks the following year. Hence, the potential to become a disruptive pass rusher is certainly there, and he could become more comfortable at the NFL level after spending more time on the gridiron.