The Detroit Lions cruised to a 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Germany last weekend, but that win came at a cost. Early in the game, superstar defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL while celebrating a sack of Drake Maye, which will bring his season to a premature end.

While the Lions have been better on the defensive side of the ball in recent weeks, replacing Hutchinson is not going to be an easy task. With his season now over, Detroit has received an important update on Hutchinson’s plans for recovering from this injury from an NFL insider ahead of its Week 11 action.

Aidan Hutchinson Set to Wait to Undergo ACL Surgery

There are a lot of holes on Detroit’s defense, but Hutchinson is able to mask some of them with his strong play. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson has been an absolute force to begin his career, with injuries really being the only thing that can slow him down. The problem is that this is the second season-ending injury Hutchinson has sustained over the past three years.

After he suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6 of the 2024 campaign, Hutchinson returned in 2025 and racked up a career-high 14.5 sacks, which earned him Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Through nine games this year, Hutchinson continued to wreak havoc on the league, racking up 24 tackles and six sacks during his time on the field.

After leaping up in the air to celebrate his sack of Maye, though, Hutchinson’s knee buckled as he landed, with the immediate fear being that he tore his ACL. Unfortunately, that is precisely what happened, and that means that his season is over. Rather than immediately undergoing surgery to fix the issue, though, it sounds like Hutchinson is going to wait, as that will allow doctors to see if there’s anything else in his injured knee that needs to be repaired.

“A torn ACL, generally what players do is they wait to have surgery, wait to build up strength around, wait to make sure you get flexibility in that area,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay.” “Sometimes a month or so, so that’s the situation Hutchinson is in. Will see during surgery if there are other issues to operate on, potentially the meniscus.”

Lions, Aidan Hutchinson Take Smart Approach With ACL Surgery

Getty MUNICH, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 13: Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions speaks to the media during his press conference at FC Bayern Campus on November 13, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Even if Hutchinson underwent surgery right after suffering this injury, it wouldn’t change the fact that his season is over. As a result, the most prudent path forward involves waiting and seeing if there are any other procedures he needs to undergo in addition to surgery on his ACL. Getting this out of the way now is obviously ideal, as the main goal for Hutchinson involves being ready to go for the 2027 season.

In the meantime, Detroit has a Super Bowl push to make, even without its best defender on the field. That starts in Week 11, with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the schedule. Losing Hutchinson hurts, but even without him on the field, this is a game that the Lions should be able to win, as it’d be a pretty big surprise if they did not earn their eighth win of the year on Sunday.