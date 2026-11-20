Losing key players can expose even the deepest rosters in the NFL, but the Detroit Lions have been able to withstand that pressure. After losing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, they are still standing at the top of the NFC North division with a 7-2 record, heading into the next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with five consecutive wins.

With the Week 11 matchup looming this Sunday, the franchise released its injury report, where seven players found their names, with the starting offensive tackle Cade Mays officially ruled out for the next game due to an ankle issue.

Leading up to this week, the starting center did not take part in practice. As a matter of fact, he was the only Lions player to skip practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, hinting that he still needs time to get healthy, which is why he is sidelined for the Buccaneers.

The Week 11 game will be the third consecutive game he will not be able to take part in after missing out on the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots games, as he suffered the ankle injury in the Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Juice Scruggs Makes the Most of Cade Mays’ Absence With Impressive Lions Performances

Detroit Lions’ injury woes grew significantly when they faced the Vikings for more than two weeks. Besides the likes of Jack Campbell, Jimmy Rolder, and D.J. Reed, Cade Mays was among the injured players. He sustained the ankle injury in the second quarter of the game when the QB Jared Goff threw an interception to Vikings cornerback James Pierre. As the Vikings defenders swarmed toward the Lions O-Line during the return, Maye found himself caught in the middle, suffering a low ankle sprain.

Nevertheless, Maye’s 2026 season has been hindered by injuries. He was the most expensive signing for the Lions this season, as he arrived at the Motor City on a $25 million contract for three years. At the start of the season, he had an injury blow, as he fractured his wrist, ruling him out for the first few games of the campaign.

Following the wrist injury recovery, he just returned against the Green Bay Packers, which was the only full game he played this campaign before picking up the ankle sprain the very next game. In his absence, another offseason addition, Juice Scruggs, has been taking snaps at center, playing 9 games and starting 7.

Getty Juice Scruggs

Though he is a replacement, it’s difficult to overlook just how impressive he has been this season, ranking first among all NFL centers with a 77 overall PFF grade, allowing 11 total pressures in pass protection. With Mays ruled out again, Scruggs is set to suit up again next weekend.

In addition to the 27-year-old, several other players are questionable for the Buccaneers game.

Multiple Lions Players Remain ‘Questionable’ Ahead of Buccaneers Matchup

Cornerback D.J. Reed, who suffered a hip injury in the same game against the Vikings, remains questionable ahead of the Sunday game. Another CB, Ennis Rakestraw, has questionable status due to a shoulder injury.

In addition, Joe Bachie, Khalil Dorsey, Tyler Lacy, and Sione Vaki are all carrying questionable tags heading into the next game at Ford Field. All the questionable players had limited practices this week.