The Detroit Lions are coming off a dominant victory over the New England Patriots, but one member of their secondary is facing financial punishment from the NFL.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a facemask violation during Detroit’s 35-10 victory in Munich, Germany, on November 15.

The punishment was announced Saturday, November 21, as part of the NFL’s weekly accountability report.

Ya-Sin was the only Lions player listed among the league’s 21 fines from Week 10, despite Detroit’s convincing victory in the international matchup.

The penalty adds a financial setback to what was otherwise a productive afternoon for the veteran cornerback and Detroit’s defense.

Rock Ya-Sin Fined for Facemask Penalty Against Patriots

According to the NFL’s official report, Ya-Sin’s infraction occurred with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter.

The league classified the violation as unnecessary roughness, specifically identifying a facemask penalty.

The penalty was also called during the game, although it was offset by an offensive holding penalty against Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas. As a result, the penalties canceled each other out.

That did not prevent the NFL from reviewing the play and issuing a financial punishment.

The $11,941 penalty matches the standard first-offense amount for a facemask violation under the league’s 2026 fine schedule. A second offense carries a listed fine of $17,911, although individual penalties can be adjusted under the league’s disciplinary guidelines.

Players have the right to appeal fines through a process established in the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association.

An appeals officer can uphold, reduce or rescind a fine following a review of the incident. There has been no indication that Ya-Sin has appealed his punishment.

Rock Ya-Sin Played Significant Role in Lions’ Dominant Win

Despite the financial penalty, Ya-Sin helped Detroit deliver one of its strongest defensive performances of the season.

The veteran cornerback played 55 defensive snaps against New England, contributing to a Lions secondary that kept the Patriots’ passing attack in check.

Ya-Sin finished with two tackles and a pass defended, according to his game statistics.

Detroit’s defense held New England to just 61 rushing yards and helped the Lions cruise to a 35-10 victory, extending their winning streak to five games.

The performance was particularly significant for a Lions secondary that had to adjust its personnel throughout the season. Ya-Sin’s playing time against New England demonstrated his continued importance in Detroit’s defensive rotation.

For the Lions, the victory improved their record to 7-2 and strengthened their position in the NFC playoff race.

Detroit now turns its attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who visit Ford Field on Sunday, November 22.

Ya-Sin’s fine will not affect his availability for that matchup. The NFL’s latest disciplinary action is strictly financial, leaving the veteran cornerback eligible to continue contributing to Detroit’s defense.