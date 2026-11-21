The Detroit Lions are coming off a dominant victory over the New England Patriots, but one member of their secondary is facing financial punishment from the NFL.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a facemask violation during Detroit’s 35-10 victory in Munich, Germany, on November 15.
The punishment was announced Saturday, November 21, as part of the NFL’s weekly accountability report.
Ya-Sin was the only Lions player listed among the league’s 21 fines from Week 10, despite Detroit’s convincing victory in the international matchup.
The penalty adds a financial setback to what was otherwise a productive afternoon for the veteran cornerback and Detroit’s defense.
Rock Ya-Sin Fined for Facemask Penalty Against Patriots
According to the NFL’s official report, Ya-Sin’s infraction occurred with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter.
The league classified the violation as unnecessary roughness, specifically identifying a facemask penalty.
The penalty was also called during the game, although it was offset by an offensive holding penalty against Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas. As a result, the penalties canceled each other out.
That did not prevent the NFL from reviewing the play and issuing a financial punishment.
The $11,941 penalty matches the standard first-offense amount for a facemask violation under the league’s 2026 fine schedule. A second offense carries a listed fine of $17,911, although individual penalties can be adjusted under the league’s disciplinary guidelines.
Players have the right to appeal fines through a process established in the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association.
An appeals officer can uphold, reduce or rescind a fine following a review of the incident. There has been no indication that Ya-Sin has appealed his punishment.
Rock Ya-Sin Played Significant Role in Lions’ Dominant Win
Despite the financial penalty, Ya-Sin helped Detroit deliver one of its strongest defensive performances of the season.
The veteran cornerback played 55 defensive snaps against New England, contributing to a Lions secondary that kept the Patriots’ passing attack in check.
Ya-Sin finished with two tackles and a pass defended, according to his game statistics.
Detroit’s defense held New England to just 61 rushing yards and helped the Lions cruise to a 35-10 victory, extending their winning streak to five games.
The performance was particularly significant for a Lions secondary that had to adjust its personnel throughout the season. Ya-Sin’s playing time against New England demonstrated his continued importance in Detroit’s defensive rotation.
For the Lions, the victory improved their record to 7-2 and strengthened their position in the NFC playoff race.
Detroit now turns its attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who visit Ford Field on Sunday, November 22.
Ya-Sin’s fine will not affect his availability for that matchup. The NFL’s latest disciplinary action is strictly financial, leaving the veteran cornerback eligible to continue contributing to Detroit’s defense.
Detroit Lions Punished By NFL After Patriots Game