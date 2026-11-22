For the first time this season, the Detroit Lions will take the field without their biggest defensive weapon, Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the season with an ACL injury he suffered in the last game against the New England Patriots in Germany. He may not be alongside his teammates today at Ford Field to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he remained very much in quarterback Jared Goff’s mind, as the signal-caller made sure to honor him before the game.

Jared Goff entered Ford Field today, carrying a gallon jug of water with a handwritten message: “The cold never bothered me anyway- Vialah White“. As the QB1 was snapped with the water jug heading into the stadium, he made sure to show it to the camera, hinting that it was an honor for his teammate. Moreover, the Detroit Lions’ official Instagram page posted a video and picture of the moment, captioning ” JG stepping up for Hutchinson.”

For context, it is an honor for the edge rusher because he is known for carrying a gallon jug of water before every game, sending powerful messages.

Jared Goff Makes Sure Hutchinson’s Special Game-Day Tradition Doesn’t End With Injury

Aidan Hutchinson might be watching the game from the sidelines, but his bond with Jared Goff goes beyond just sharing the field on Sunday. With the QB1 doing the usual water jug duties, the defensive star’s actions speak volumes about the respect he has for the Pro Bowler, showing the Lions are standing behind him amid his recovery from injury. The head coach, Dan Campbell, also noted recently that they would be playing for the DE moving forward this season.

Like most NFL players, Hutchinson makes sure to stay hydrated on game days, but when he carries a jug to a stadium, it means much more than just hydration. Through this pre-game tradition, he pays tribute to young patients who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses and physical challenges.

He usually connects with those young patients through his Hutch Heroes charity program. And his pre-game water jugs often carry the favorite quotes, powerful messages, or drawings from the children, making it a meaningful way to carry their stories on game day.

Since Hutchinson is now out for the season, the fans will not see the ritual from the defensive star. However, Goff’s thoughtful gesture before the game today was a way to keep Hutchinson’s tradition going even when he is not present on the field.

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