One door unfortunately closed for the Detroit Lions this season, with Aidan Hutchinson ruled out, but another door is opening just in time. The All-Pro Lions safety Kerby Joseph is finally making his return to the gridiron after being sidelined for nearly a year and missing the first 9 games of this season.

Like Lions fans, Kerby Joseph is delighted to return to the field after overcoming doubts about his left knee and cartilage condition. With his season debut likely in the next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 26-year-old made a candid admission about finally returning and suiting up for the Lions again. The safety talked to the reporters today, where he was asked about his emotional status, knowing he would be running out of the tunnel at Ford Field to play again.

“Emotion? Nah, it’s just more of a get-back game, man. It’s just a story of my life, man,” Joseph told the reporters. “You know, in life, you go through things. You’re going to have highs, and you’re going to have lows, man. But, you know, I was always blessed with this story of being at the bottom, then going up, and then going right back to the bottom and going back up again.”

“So, I’m not going to say I’m used to it, but it’s just something to be expected. I’m used to being counted out. I’m used to being doubted. You know, it just doesn’t faze me anymore,” he continued with a blunt response. “So, even when it happened, I already knew I was going to be back here, even though everybody else thought I wasn’t going to be. But I already knew I was.”

While he is fired up for his big return, he last played an NFL game thirteen months ago, which could even leave the best players a little rusty.

Kerby Joseph Brushes Off Rust Concerns Ahead Of Potential Lions Season Debut

Before being added to the active roster on November 18, Kerby Joseph spent three weeks practicing with the team. Talking to the press this morning, head coach Dan Campbell noted that he is not expecting Joseph to be back to his old self overnight, right after stepping foot on the gridiron.

The coach admitted that he made major progress in the past three weeks, but he could be a little rusty when he makes his season. However, Joseph ruled out the idea during the same interview.

“Nah, bro. I ain’t rusty, dog. Nah, this ain’t rusty, dog, man. I always had it,” a confident Joseph stated. “You know, I keep telling y’all I’m him. Like, I keep telling y’all I’m him. I’m him, and I’m going to keep saying it like I’m him.”

Whether the All-Pro can immediately shake off the rust remains to be seen, as he is set to reunite with Brian Branch.

Kerby Joseph Is Excited To Play Alongside Brian Branch

Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have been playing together and leading the safety room since the latter was picked in the second round of the 2023 draft. Becoming one of the formidable safety duos in the league, they played side by side in 2023, 2024, and the early part of the 2025 campaign.

On that note, Joseph shed light on playing alongside Branch yet again on Sunday, as the Pro Bowler also made his recent return from an Achilles tendon injury.

“31, 32, man, all we did is rock out. All we do is rock out. It’s everything. We’ve got a couple missing pieces,” Joseph noted today. “I love them boys, Jack, Aidan. It’s hard, but like Coach said, it’s just time for the other guys to pick up the load.”

Brian Branch’s return already strengthened the Lions’ previously struggling secondary, and Kerby Joseph’s return could take them to another level.