Earlier this month, the Detroit Lions lost linebacker Jack Campbell to a frightening injury against the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings.

He was attempting to tackle former Lion T.J. Hockenson, and after absorbing the hit, he lay motionless on the field for several minutes while being immediately attended to by medical personnel and eventually rushed to a local hospital.

Campbell later revealed that he had full movement in his lower body, while movement in his upper body remained a work in progress. While the most immediate and obvious concern is his quality of life moving forward, the injured linebacker has reportedly revealed a lofty goal: playing again this season.

Injured Detroit Lions Linebacker Jack Campbell Reportedly Wants To Return This Season

What are the chances that Campbell could actually return to the field at some point this season? While that has yet to be worked out by the club and their medical staff, a report emerged earlier in the month that the linebacker has allegedly been telling those close to him that he wants to come back at some point in the campaign.

Per a report from Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, Campbell has expressed a belief that he could potentially return at some point this year.

“Still, the last few weeks have been an emotional whirlwind for the Lions as they worry about Jack Campbell,” Volin wrote. “Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp recently visited Campbell in the hospital and spoke with the team. Campbell has been telling everyone that he believes he can return to the field this season.”

It’s far too early to talk about any kind of realistic potential return date for Campbell, who suffered about as serious-looking an injury as one could have.

But the fact that he’s apparently been telling people his goal of eventually returning to the field at all, let alone this season, can be considered a positive sign.

Lions’ Jack Campbell Released A Statement Earlier This Month On His Recovery

On Nov. 4, Campbell released an emotional statement thanking the fans and the organization for their thoughts and prayers amidst his recovery.

In part, his statement read:

“My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express.

I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic.

I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we’ll get through this. I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field. I know those were difficult moments, and I’m incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me.”