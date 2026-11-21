The Detroit Lions have managed to keep pace in the wildly competitive NFC North division as of late, despite dealing with a plethora of injuries. Things haven’t exactly gotten better for the Lions as of late in this department, though, which is going to make winning games a bit more difficult than it usually is.

Obviously, Aidan Hutchinson‘s season-ending injury is the headliner, but Detroit has also been without their starting center Cade Mays for the past couple of weeks. It’s been a tough season for Mays, who has played in just two games for the Lions, and on Saturday, the team announced a roster move involving the talented offensive lineman that will make things go from bad to even worse.

Lions Place Cade Mays on Injured Reserve

Over the offseason, Detroit signed Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract in free agency after he enjoyed a successful four-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. Mays went from being a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a starter at the center spot for the Panthers by the time he left town, and the hope for the Lions was that he would be able to fill the same role for them in 2026.

To this point, though, injuries have essentially made Mays a non-factor this season. During training camp, Mays suffered a wrist injury that landed him on injured reserve and prevented him from making his debut with his new team until Week 7. Mays only managed to play in two games, though, until he suffered an ankle injury that has held him out for the past couple of weeks.

Mays was ruled out for Detroit’s Week 11 action on Friday, making it the third straight game he would miss as a result of this injury. The hope was that Mays would be getting close to returning to action by now, but instead, it seems like he is trending in the wrong direction, as he ended up getting placed on injured reserve Saturday afternoon, meaning he will miss at least the team’s next four games.

“Lions announce roster moves: Placed C Cade Mays on Reserve/Injured,” the team shared in a post on X.

Lions Hoping to Get Cade Mays Back on the Field Later This Season

Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 24: Cade Mays #68 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second half of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By placing Mays on injured reserve now, the Lions are actually speeding up his potential recovery timeline, as this week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will count towards his time spent on injured reserve. As a result, the earliest Mays could return is in Week 15, which just so happens to be a huge divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the meantime, Juice Scruggs will continue filling in at center for Detroit, but it’s clear that in a perfect world, Mays would be on the field. It’s been a nightmare season for Mays in the injury department, and while this isn’t exactly an ideal development, he should still have an opportunity to make an impact for the Lions down the stretch of the year.