Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has received some welcome news following the devastating injury he suffered against the New England Patriots.

The NFL released its official Week 10 fines on Saturday, November 21, and Hutchinson was not among the players punished for their actions on the field.

That means Hutchinson has avoided a fine for his controversial sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during Detroit’s 35-10 victory in Munich, Germany, on November 15.

The play injured Maye’s ankle and sparked accusations that Hutchinson had committed an illegal hip-drop tackle. Hutchinson subsequently suffered a season-ending torn ACL while celebrating the sack.

Although the NFL previously determined the tackle was legal, Saturday’s announcement confirms that Hutchinson was not financially penalized for the play.

NFL Makes Final Decision on Aidan Hutchinson’s Controversial Tackle

The controversy began when Hutchinson brought Maye to the ground from behind during the first quarter of Detroit’s win.

Maye’s ankle was caught underneath the defender during the tackle, forcing the Patriots quarterback out of the game. The play immediately generated debate over whether Hutchinson had violated the NFL’s prohibition against hip-drop tackles.

However, FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira explained during the broadcast that the tackle did not satisfy the requirements for an illegal hip drop.

The NFL subsequently agreed with Pereira’s interpretation.

According to NBC Sports’ Charean Williams, league officiating rules analyst Walt Anderson confirmed through a spokesman that Hutchinson did not swivel or unweight himself during the tackle, two elements required for the penalty.

No flag was thrown on the play.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also defended Hutchinson following the game.

“However it happened, I don’t think it was anything intentional,” Vrabel said, according to NBC Sports.

Saturday’s NFL accountability report provides further confirmation that Hutchinson avoided discipline.

The league issued 21 fines for Week 10, including an $8,381 fine against New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Vernon Broughton for an illegal hip-drop tackle.

Detroit cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was also fined $11,941 for a facemask violation in the Patriots game.

Hutchinson’s name was absent from the list.

Aidan Hutchinson Faces Lengthy Recovery From Torn ACL

While Hutchinson avoided financial punishment, the circumstances surrounding the tackle delivered a devastating blow to Detroit’s defense.

After bringing Maye to the ground, Hutchinson jumped into the air as part of his sack celebration. His right knee buckled upon landing, leaving him in obvious pain.

He was eventually ruled out of the game, and further testing confirmed a torn ACL that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

The injury adds another significant setback to Hutchinson’s NFL career. The former No. 2 overall pick previously suffered a gruesome broken leg during the 2024 season before returning to establish himself as one of Detroit’s most important defensive players.

Now the Lions must navigate the remainder of the 2026 campaign without their star pass rusher, beginning with their November 22 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit already has experience dealing with Hutchinson’s absence, but replacing his production and ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks represents a considerable challenge for the defense.

At least one lingering question from his final appearance of the season has been answered.

Despite the controversy surrounding Maye’s injury, the NFL’s latest disciplinary report confirms Hutchinson will not face a fine for the tackle.