The Detroit Lions are getting a strong second-year ascension from defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard made the case for the former first-round pick as the best nose tackle in the NFL.

“In my humble opinion, again, I may not know much, but what I do know I’m seeing: I’m seeing one of the best nose tackles in the NFL right now,” stated Sheppard on what Williams is bringing to the table right now.

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Detroit Lions DC Makes Bold Proclamation About Tyleik Williams

The Lions drafted him high, and teams want to see the production in the stats. Williams has just one career sack in 26 games. That is not what the Lions coordinator is worried about.

“Things may not show up on the stat sheet, but just turn on the tape and show me where an offensive alignment blocks him one-on-one and has success,” said Sheppard. “Rarely to never, and credit to him, because he does have a lot more in his toolbox, a lot more in his arsenal, where he could be saying, “Oh, I need more pass rush.” He’s never done that.”

Detroit has asked him to move into more of a run defense role with D.J. Reader gone from last year. He signed with the New York Giants in free agency. So, Williams went from playing up and down the Lions line to focusing on the nose. He had four snaps in the A-gap as a nose last year. This year, he has 113 snaps in that spot.

This means far fewer pass rush chances. Those are going to rookie Skyler Gil-Howard.

Lions Getting Better Run Defense from Williams

Sheppard noted that Williams can rush the passer well. However, that is not what the team needs from him right now. They plan to get him more involved in the pass rush game, but he is performing so well as a nose tackle that they are not asking for more.

“He’s taken advantage of his ops,” said Sheppard. “He knows where we need him for us to play collectively at a high level. And he’s doing it. Now, are we going to try to find more plays for him? Absolutely. He’s one of our better players right now.

Without the stats to back it, it is easy to forget what he is bringing to the table. So, it makes the first-round pick look forgotten or as if he is not hitting the bar the team wanted. However, they are happy with his progress and where he stands.

Williams will have a big role in Week 11. The Lions face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. They will be leaning on Williams.