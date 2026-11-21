The Detroit Lions’ safety depth chart has gone from a thin unit to one of the deepest groups on their roster. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that right now the Lions’ plan is to rotate at least four different safeties into the mix in the Lions’ Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Campbell was asked if the team could use more of their safety depth to sub-in for their lack of linebacker depth. The Lions coach made it clear that the team has a plan.

“I would say we’ve got a lot of packages, and our plan is that everybody’s got a role,” stated Campbell on Friday. “We’re trying to use everybody that we can in that defensive room. So like all those safeties, we want to use them. There’s a role for all those guys. And now you get Kerby (Joseph) back in the fold, so we’ve got a couple of things that we can do here and have flexibility to do.”

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The team is getting Joseph back after missing him for the past year. Brian Branch also just returned from an Achilles injury.

Detroit Lions Have Safety Depth Entering Week 11

Those two had been out through the first seven games. So, the Lions have been able to find depth. Chuck Clark has been starting for Joseph all season. They also added Andre Cisco via a trade from the New York Jets. Beyond that, a rookie fifth-round pick has taken some snaps at safety. Abney might not be active, as the team has four legitimate options who can step in for the Lions in Week 11.

Campbell made it clear that the team is going to use Joseph in a rotational role at first. They do not want to push him too hard. So, between rotating in Joseph, the versatility of Branch and then the sub packages that can bring in an extra safety, the team seems to have a plan.

Lions Have Secondary Questions Entering Week 11

Roger McCreary typically plays in the slot for the Lions. However, he also plays on the outside when the team doesn’t need a slot option.

The Lions are very thin on outside cornerback depth, so one thing they could lean on is putting McCreary on the outside and sliding Brian Branch into the slot. As noted, the team is also thin at linebacker.

Putting someone like Cisco into the dime role would suffice for the linebacker depth. Between Clark and Joseph, they have two back-end threats that they could rotate as well.

Then Cisco and Branch can rotate into the box role, with one of them being a slot and the other being a dime when they need an extra safety. Overall, it could lead to the four of them getting plenty of snaps.