Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is confident that his existing roster has what it takes to make up for the loss of Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in last week’s win over the New England Patriots.

That could mean plenty of pressure on a rookie defensive end to perform.

SI.com’s Christian Booher identified the Lions players under the most pressure after Hutchinson was hurt while celebrating a sack on Drake Maye. Booher put rookie Derrick Moore at the top of the list, saying it’s time for the rookie to continue the “big step forward” he has taken in recent games.

Derrick Moore Expected to Step Up After Aidan Hutchinson Injury

Booher noted that Moore is showing flashes of strong play after a slow start to his career.

“It was a quiet start to the year, as he went the first four games of the season playing less than 20 snaps. However, an injury to DJ Wonnum gave him an opportunity in Week 9, and then Hutchinson’s injury did the same in Week 10,” Booher wrote.

Moore has delivered, but will now face more pressure to make up for the team’s star edge rusher.

“In each of those games, Moore recorded two sacks,” Booher wrote. “This indicates the potential he has as a player, but now the expectations will be ratcheted up for him. The recent hot streak has been an intriguing development, but with Hutchinson out, Moore has to be a consistent producer opposite of Wonnum.”

Dan Campbell Confident in His Roster

This is now the second time in the last three seasons that the Lions have abruptly lost Hutchinson, with the star edge rusher also suffering a fractured leg in a 2024 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Campbell said he believes his team is much better prepared to handle the loss this time around.