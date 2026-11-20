The Detroit Lions gave Jahmyr Gibbs their backfield to himself when they traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans in March.

It’s safe to say that decision has paid off. Gibbs has been the engine behind a Lions offense that has won five straight games and climbed to 7-2.

Now, NFL executives are recognizing what the three-time Pro Bowler has done this season, and the timing couldn’t be much better with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Ford Field on Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs Tabbed Midseason Offensive Player of the Year

In Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer’s annual midseason awards, which polled 27 NFL evaluators including 15 general managers, along with vice presidents and directors of player personnel, assistant GMs, and pro scouting directors, Gibbs was named Offensive Player of the Year.

“Gibbs is on pace for 2,614 scrimmage yards,” Breer wrote. “The all-time record by Titans legend Chris Johnson in 2009 is 2,509. The Lions’ star, no longer part of a backfield timeshare with David Montgomery gone, has shown this year that he’s every bit of a true three-down back.

“And those numbers, in most years, would make him an easy pick. But he and Smith-Njigba, if they both stay healthy, should be in a fight to the end for this one — with JSN on pace to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history.”

The award wasn’t close. Gibbs received 12 votes, ahead of Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (eight). Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase got three votes each. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III got one.

Gibbs also picked up one MVP vote, though Burrow ran away with that award (22 votes).

It’s easy to see why the executives are so impressed with Gibbs. The star RB leads the NFL in carries (199), rushing yards (1,000), rushing touchdowns (11), yards from scrimmage (1,384), and total touchdowns (13). And he’s done it all in just nine games.

Breer pointed out that Gibbs is on pace for 2,614 scrimmage yards this season. That would break Chris Johnson’s NFL record of 2,509, set in 2009.

Jahmyr Gibbs Faces NFL’s Best Run Defense

Gibbs is coming off one of the best games of his career. He ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and caught seven passes for 99 yards in the Lions’ 35-10 win over the New England Patriots in Munich.

According to the Lions, he’s the first NFL player since Priest Holmes in 2002 to run for more than 150 yards with two rushing touchdowns and at least 95 receiving yards in a game.

However, Sunday will be a much tougher test.

The Buccaneers have the NFL’s No. 1 run defense, allowing just 79.1 rushing yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry. They’ve also held eight straight opponents under 100 rushing yards, the longest active streak in the league.

Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone, who played five seasons with the Lions before signing with Tampa Bay this offseason, knows exactly what his defense is up against.

“In the league, when you play against players like this, we call them ‘aliens,’” Anzalone said. “They’re from a different planet and you’ve got to play them differently than just a middle-of-the-pack running back. Gibbs is obviously one of them, he’s proven that. So you’ve got to play gap-sound football, know where to fit, get 11 guys to the ball, all that coach speak.”

Gibbs has had success against Tampa Bay before. He put up a then-career-high 218 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a 24-9 win over the Buccaneers last October.

Kickoff at Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.