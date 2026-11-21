The Detroit Lions have lost two star defenders over the past few weeks. That could leave the unit vulnerable to a setback, especially with stiff competition coming on the schedule again during the second half of the season.

But the Lions are confident their lesser-known defensive starts are prepared to fill the void. One of those is defensive lineman and Tyleik Williams.

The 2025 first-round pick is excelling after a position change this season. Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared how well he is doing in his new role at nose tackle while speaking to reporters Friday.

“He’s flexible, he’s smart, he’s powerful, he’s explosive. He’s got great feet. He’s really got everything. He can get an edge in the pass game. So, I think his body of work just speaks for itself,” said Campbell. “I like these linemen we’ve got up front, and they can come off the ball pretty good. And so, you get to see these battles every day.

“And he’s a handful and he is, I don’t think anybody’s playing better at that position than he is right now. And so when you put he and (Lions DL Alim McNeill) Mac in there in the middle, they’re a force. And I think one of the things that sometimes gets overlooked with him, he’s got all the attributes, physical attributes. It really is. He’s smart. He studies the game, he knows his opponent, he can feel things, so he plays one step faster than – he can find these little keys.

“He can smell things, his spidey senses. So, he’s got that. And when you have the ability, he’s got and you’ve got that, that makes it difficult on the opponents.”