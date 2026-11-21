The Detroit Lions are expected to get Kerby Joseph back into the lineup after he has been out for over a year. Head coach Dan Campbell said that while they expect him to be in the mix against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, they also do not have high expectations. They are just happy to get him back out there.

“I think you take it as it comes,” said Campbell on what to expect from Joseph in his debut. “Thank goodness he’s got an opportunity to step back on that field.”

Campbell added that there needs to be realistic expectations set. He has returned to practice for three weeks but it has been a year since he played in an NFL game. So, that could come with rust.

“And then remember, it’s been a minute, so there’s going to be a little rust,” added Campbell. “Now, practice—there was rust when he started three weeks ago, and he’s kicked some of that off as we’ve gone here.”

Joseph made an All-Pro in 2024 and then injured his knee after seven games in 2025. He has not played since.

Detroit Lions Set Expectations for Kerby Joseph in Debut

Despite Joseph having nine interceptions in 2024, Campbell expects his return to be a bit less impactful.

“Don’t expect him to be perfect, but he’s a football player,” said Campbell. “And I think he’ll do some things, play within the system. But no, I don’t think he’s going to have eight interceptions in this game. So, if that’s what you’re expecting, you’re probably going to be disappointed.”

Campbell added that they are not putting all of their eggs in his basket. They just want him to come out and shake off the rust in Week 11.

“Let’s see how he feels after he comes out of this game and then we’ll take it after that,” added Campbell. “But I mean, if we’re going to just throw all our eggs in one basket right now, in one game, and I mean, I’m just not into that right now.”

The team plans to mix in Chuck Clark, Andre Cisco and Brian Branch with Joseph in the back end.

Lions Set Expectations for Joseph

The Lions’ head coach added that he is not worried about anything physically from Joseph. If anything, he is worried about Joseph playing too anxious. He reminded Joseph that he does not have to try to do anything special in his return.

“Well, I think more than anything—I don’t really think about the physical for him going into this game. I just know he’s very eager, as you could imagine. It’s been a long time. He’s put in a ton of work to get back to this point. It’s just play within the system. Don’t try to do too much. Let the game come to you. Just play the safety position. Play the call. Trust the guys next to you. And don’t try to go outside of that right now.”

The Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. We will see how Joseph handles his return.