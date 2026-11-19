Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending ACL injury is a major setback for the Detroit Lions, but it also opens up the door for someone else to step up. With the franchise set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, the coaching staff needs to find a difference-maker who could generate pressure off the edge.

One such name could be Ahmed Hassanein, who is a fan favorite and part of the active roster this season, looking for an opportunity to make his Lions debut. Talking to the reporters recently, the 24-year-old opened up about potentially getting a shot at his NFL debut.

“It is okay. It is difficult as a competitor and somebody I want to compete. But also, having the confidence like stay poised. I know god got me, I know the coaching staff believes in me, my teammates believe in me, my family believes in me,” Hassanein said. “So I just wait; my time will come, and the coaches did a great job. I kept preparing. I get to go against the Penei Sewell every day. I get to get better. I get to watch others, what they do, and get to add to my game. See what I am weak on, what I need to work on.”

“Eventually, I keep going up every week, and I keep making plays. I feel like I am ready, man. It has been a long time coming. I feel good about this. So, I am gonna go up there all for god, all for the team, and all for my family,” he added, sounding optimistic about finally getting a chance.

Ahmed Hassanein’s College Production And Preseason Showing Stand Out

Ahmed Hassanein, a sixth-round pick from the 2025 draft, struggled in his rookie year. Following an injury, he was waived by the franchise but was signed to the practice squad later. However, he made the active roster this year but is still waiting for his first opportunity to suit up.

The edge rusher has been praised by Dan Campbell for his high energy and willingness to learn and improve, while practicing against All-Pro OT Penei Sewell, which he revealed during an interview. In every practice, he works closely with the defensive line coach, Kacy Rodgers.

Though he has yet to make his debut, his college and pre-season numbers suggest he could be a strong addition to the mix, whether as a starter or rotational player. Playing for Boise State, he logged 24 sacks in four years, including a career-best 12.5 in 2023. In addition, he caught eyes in the first pre-season game against the Bengals, when he had 2 sacks, including one against the star QB Joe Burrow.

The DE remains an option for Dan Campbell, and the head coach’s recent comment has fueled the possibility of his NFL debut.

Dan Campbell’s Latest Comments Put Ahmed Hassanein In Focus

During a press conference yesterday, Coach Campbell addressed the void left by Aidan Hutchinson after his season-ending injury. However, he also noted he was not too worried about the situation, considering the Lions’ depth at the edge, which includes Ahmed Hassanein.

“We’ll probably get Ahmed going here a little bit, so we’re good,” a confident Campbell said.

The rookie Derrick Moore, who replaced Hutchison in the last game, is likely to be a top choice alongside D.J. Wonnum, Eric O’Neill, and Ahmed Hassanein.