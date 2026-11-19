Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes thought Aidan Hutchinson might be joking at first.

The star edge rusher had just brought down New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye for a critical first-quarter sack, then leaped into the air to celebrate and quickly fell to the turf when he came down. Hutchinson had suffered a season-ending torn ACL, but Barnes said he thought Hutchinson might just be feigning it as part of his celebration.

Things took a turn quickly when he spoke to Hutchinson, however.

Derrick Barnes Reveals Aidan Hutchinson’s Sad Reaction

Barnes spoke with The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy about the freak injury, saying it wasn’t until he spoke to Hutchinson on the field that he realized the injury was serious.

“When he did it, I thought he was doing some sort of celebration,” Barnes said. “… He was actually holding his leg. I thought he was continuing his celebration. I looked at him and I was like, ‘Hutch, you good?’ and he shook his head. … My heart dropped.”

Other members of the Lions defense spoke about the impact, saying they rallied together at first and held tight for a 35-10 win.

“It brings everybody together,” said edge rusher DJ Wonnum. “We’re playing for him. … It’s hard to replace that guy. He’s a great rusher in this league, great teammate, great leader, great captain for these guys, man.”

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill admitted it would be difficult to replace what Hutchinson brings to the field.

“Hutch plays his [expletive] off every snap,” defensive tackle Alim McNeill said. “Every snap. And you see it. That production is crazy, the presence he draws on the field. It’s a huge loss. A very huge loss. … We’re gonna have to step up in other areas. I’m gonna have to step up, everybody.”

Lions Have Some Options for Help

The Lions faced a similar situation in 2024, losing Hutchinson to a gruesome leg fracture in October. But that time, the Lions had the NFL trade deadline to help fill his place, landing Za’Darius Smith to make up some of the lost production.

The Lions will be forced to turn to free agency if they aim to replace Hutchinson, though there are still some veteran options. Edge rusher Joey Bosa remains a free agent after a productive season with the Buffalo Bills in 2025, though some insiders have hinted that he is heading to retirement.

Another former Bills player, edge rusher Leonard Floyd, has also been floated as an option to replace Hutchinson.