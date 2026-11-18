The Detroit Lions won’t have All-Pro defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the 2026 NFL season. But a positive emerged ahead of Week 11 regarding the Lions missing Hutchinson because of his season-ending ACL tear.

The Lions could receive cap space because of the injury.

Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reported the details Wednesday afternoon.

“The Lions included a clause in the four-year, $180 million extension Hutchinson signed last fall that allows them in insure parts of Hutchinson’s contract in the 2026-28 seasons for injury,” wrote Birkett.

“According to Clause 54 in the contract, the Lions are ‘entitled to purchase’ one or more policies that names them as beneficiaries for up to $60 million in lost salary in the vent [Hutchinson] is unable to perform the services required by his NFL Player Contract due to an NFL football-related or non-football related injury or death.”

Birkett added the Lions were eligible to insure a maximum of $45 million. The clause permitted Detroit to insure Hutchinson’s $15 million signing bonus, his $28.407 million option bonus and the defensive end’s $1.215 million base salary.

Hutchinson suffered a torn right ACL against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The defensive end sustained the injury while celebrating a sack in the first quarter of the matchup, which occurred in Munich, Germany during Week 10.

Hutchinson walked with a noticeable limp along the sidelines to the locker room shortly after the injury. He didn’t return in the 35-10 victory.

Lions Could Get Salary Cap Relief for Aidan Hutchinson Injury

To be clear, the Lions would much prefer Hutchinson on the field, particularly to end this season. The team sits at 7-2, which puts them in a tie for first place in the league’s most competitive division, the NFC North.

But getting cap relief down the road for not having Hutchinson finish this season is an ideal scenario for Detroit’s future.

The star defensive end will not lose any money on his contract. Depending on what insurance the Lions purchased with Hutchinson’s deal, though, Detroit could get significant cap space through a credit.

“The collective bargaining agreement allows teams to receive cap credits in future years for insurance payments they receive to cover any portion of an injured player’s contract,” added Birkett.

Birkett wrote it’s “unclear” if the Lions maximized the insurance policies available on Hutchinson’s deal. If the team did, though, the Lions “could be entitled to the prorated portion of $44.622 million in signing bonus, option bonus and base salary payments.”

Birkett estimated that cap credit to be $19.832 million for the 2027 campaign.

Looking Ahead at Detroit’s NFL Salary Cap

The Lions are already in pretty great shape with the league’s salary cap. According to Spotrac, they have the fourth-most cap space in the league this season with $33.12 million in room.

It took work to get to that level, though, as the Lions parted ways and didn’t make major signings in free agency this past spring. Most notably, Detroit released 10-year veteran left tackle Taylor Decker.

Looking ahead at 2027, the Lions sit ninth in cap space for next season. Detroit possesses $36.645 million in “effective cap space,” which Over the Cap defines as “the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class.”

That’s the space the Lions have before the cap credit with Hutchinson’s injury. With the full allotment of credit, the Lions effective cap space could balloon to $56 million.

For a team potentially trying to re-sign safety Brian Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta this offseason, that’s a huge potential boost.