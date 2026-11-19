After an offseason full of speculation, all is currently quiet on the Taylor Decker front. It’s not clear the former Detroit Lions left tackle will play at all during the 2026 NFL season.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, though, made it pretty clear this week that he should not only play but potentially start for a Super Bowl contender.

On Wednesday, Popper argued the Kansas City Chiefs should pursue adding Decker for the stretch run.

“Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons has yet to play a down this season, and he remains on injured reserve because of a back injury. Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson has exceeded expectations after being forced into a starting role in Simmons’ absence, but Benson has given up 13 pressures in his last two games, including eight in a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10,” wrote Popper.

“The Chiefs are 7-2 and firmly in the mix in the AFC. Do they trust Benson to be their starting left tackle into the postseason?

“Decker requested his release from the Detroit Lions in March. He remains unsigned. Decker underwent shoulder surgery in 2024 and never fully recovered. In 2025, he missed three games, and by the end of the year, he was effectively playing with one arm.

“If Decker is in a better place with his shoulder health, he could be the stopgap option that solidifies Mahomes’ blindside protection for a playoff run.”

While Decker has dealt with a chronic right shoulder injury throughout most of his NFL career, he made the 2024 Pro Bowl before the injury worsened at the end of that campaign. The left tackle underwent shoulder surgery in 2025.

Over 10 years with the Lions, Decker started all 140 of his games.

Could Lions’ Taylor Decker Join Kansas City Chiefs?

It’s likely going to take an injury to a starter for Decker to get an opportunity somewhere to end 2026. There’s a few reasons to believe that’s the case.

Mostly, it’s because Decker has been available for months and not received any real consideration from an NFL club despite calls for that in the media. It seems unlikely a contender would feel differently about Decker now with the calendar approaching Thanksgiving.

The Chiefs, though, appear to be as likely as any team to give Decker a shot. Kansas City has a chance to go on another deep playoff run, and left tackle is a potential weakness.

The question is whether the Chiefs view the weakness as big enough to address with a veteran such as Decker.

“The Falcons had success attacking Benson’s outside shoulder, and a variety of rushers were able to win around his edge,” wrote Popper. “Quarterback Patrick Mahomes still threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns, so it was not a debilitating performance from Benson in pass protection.”

Why Has Decker Remained an NFL Free Agent?

It’s unclear exactly why Decker has remained unsigned since the Lions released him in March. But money could be a factor.

Spotrac projected Decker’s market value at $21.3 million per season on a 2-year deal. If the left tackle has been seeking that kind of contract, that could explain why no team has signed him.

Again, that’s not confirmed. But it’s possible the question of whether Decker plays this season could come down to the left tackle accepting a league-minimum deal. The Chiefs could be interested in Decker as a potential left tackle upgrade, but Kansas City might even prefer adding him to the practice squad first for a ramp-up phase before activating him.

The Lions selected Decker at No. 16 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. According to Spotrac, he made more than $101 million over his decade with Detroit.