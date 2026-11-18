Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal has found his next NFL opportunity.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Sorsdal tried out for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. The offensive tackle was one of six players, including five linemen, to try out for the club.

Saints insider Nick Underhill then reported Tuesday night the Saints added Sorsdal to their practice squad.

“The Saints signed OT Colby Sorsdal to the practice squad, per source,” wrote Underhill on X.

The Lions selected Sorsdal at No. 152 overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he started three contests while Detroit was dealing with significant injuries at offensive tackle.

Although Sorsdal remained with Detroit through the 2026 preseason, he has dressed for just one game over the past three seasons. During the 2026 regular season, Sorsdal spent several weeks with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Former Lions Fifth-Rounder Colby Sorsdal Signs With Saints

After showing promise as a rookie, Sorsdal has yet to receive or earn another chance to start. In 2024, he didn’t play an offensive snap in his lone game on the active roster.

Last year, he spent the entire season on injured reserve beginning in early August.

This past August, the Lions waived the offensive tackle at the NFL roster deadline. Sorsdal signed with the Falcons about three weeks later.