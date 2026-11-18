The Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson probably imagined several ways his first-ever NFL game in Germany could unfold, but returning with a season-ending injury was certainly not one of them. The edge rusher was celebrating a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, but a harmless celebration ended his 2026 campaign with an ACL tear.

The jumping celebration wasn’t over the top. The Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently said he practiced the exact celebration with Hutchinson before the game, but he was disappointed by how it ended on the gridiron.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Recalls Practicing The Celebration Before Aidan Hutchinson’s ACL Tear

Given the game took place at the Allianz Arena, the home of 34-time Bundesliga champion and one of the well-known soccer clubs in the world, Bayern Munich, the Lions WR and the DE planned on doing a soccer-style celebration, jumping with a fist bump, which turned into a nightmare for both the Lions and Hutchinson early in the game.

“The craziest part is we had practice Saturday, like a mini practice. And we were talking about celebrations after we broke it down, walking to get back on the bus. And it was me, Aiden, and Jahmyr Gibbs,” St. Brown said during a recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast. “I’m like, bro, I got to do the fist bump. Like the soccer fist pump, when they run and jump and do the fist bump. And I did it two or three times, showing them how to do it. And I did it like 2 or 3 times, showing them how to do it. Hutch was there, and I didn’t know Hutch was going to do it.”

“I was actually going to do it after I scored. That was going to be my celebration, and he ended up doing it and got hurt. I’m like, bro, there’s no way that we just talked about that and he did it and just got hurt,” he added. “At the time, I didn’t know how bad his injury was. But to find out after that he tore his ACL doing that was like, there’s no way I can ever do that again. Obviously, I know it was a freak accident.”

Though Hutchinson had a forgettable game after the first-quarter injury, Amon Ra St Brown was at his best last Sunday, ending his touchdown drought after reaching the endzone twice. While he didn’t attempt the first pump celly, his human centipede celly in the third quarter was one of the best moments of the night.

Losing Hutchinson for the season is a significant blow, but the Lions’ track record without the star defender in the regular season shows they are capable of holding their own.

The Detroit Lions Have 11-1 Regular Season Record Without Aidan Hutchinson

Having played just 9 games this season, Aidan Hutchinson is set to miss 8 regular-season games. However, he has consistently featured since being drafted by the Lions in the 2022 draft. He played all 34 regular-season games in his first two years of his NFL career.

Getty Aidan Hutchinson

The first time he was absent from the Lions squad was in 2024 when a leg injury ended his season after only five games. Across the 12 games he missed that season, Detroit managed to win 11 and was handed just 1 defeat against the Buffalo Bills. Now, they have another opportunity to show their defensive identity goes beyond the two-time Pro Bowler.