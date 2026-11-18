The bad news for the Detroit Lions is that they lost captain and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in their victory in Munich, Germany, over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The good news is that running back Jahmyr Gibbs continued to demonstrate why he’s one of the best players in the NFL at his respective position, as he finished the contest with 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

And thanks to his strong outing, he’s being recognized by the NFL by being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Detroit Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Thanks to his strong outing against the Patriots, Gibbs has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career.

He’s now nearly halfway to the 11 times that Lions icon and Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders earned the same award during his playing career.

Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Was Unstoppable Against The Patriots

The Patriots simply had no answer for Gibbs in Munich, as he racked up an impressive 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries while adding 99 yards on seven catches. In the game’s first half alone, he racked up 171 scrimmage yards, setting a franchise record for most total yards in a half, and his 252 total yards even surpassed New England’s entire offensive output of 151 yards.

The performance also pushed Gibbs past Terrell Davis for the most touchdowns by a player in his first four NFL seasons, giving him 62 for his career.

As if that weren’t enough, Gibbs has become the first player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 rushing yards and 350 receiving yards in his team’s first nine games, while leading the league with 1,384 scrimmage yards and 13 total touchdowns.

Needless to say, the Lions are fortunate to have him, and they’re hoping his combination with fellow offensive stars Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff can help lead Detroit on a deep playoff run.