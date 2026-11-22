The Detroit Lions won their sixth consecutive game Sunday with a 31-21 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Jameson Williams was a major reason why.

Williams led the Lions with 93 receiving yards. He caught all four of his targets, averaging 23.3 yards per reception. One of his catches was a 57-yard touchdown.

With the long score, Williams moved up another notch in the Lions history books. The team’s football communications department made a post about the receiver’s big-play accomplishments during Week 11.

“WR Jameson Williams produced his 5th-career TD reception of 50+ yards, tied for the sixth-most 50+ yard TD catches in team history,” wrote the Lions PR department.

Williams now has three games with at least 90 receiving yards this season. Sunday was his first such game since Week 7 versus the Green Bay Packers.

The touchdown was also his sixth of the campaign.