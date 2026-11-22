The Detroit Lions, who were playing while considerably shorthanded thanks to multiple absences of key players, still managed to take care of business on Sunday afternoon against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite being without the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, the Lions held the Buccaneers to just 21 points, which included a touchdown in the final minute of play when the outcome had already been all but officially decided.

And as part of the win, the Lions tied multiple marks that they hadn’t

The Detroit Lions Match Mark Not Seen Since The 1978

The Lions reached multiple marks that they hadn’t set in multiple decades as part of their victory over the Bucs on Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

In the first place, they’ve limited their opposition to 275 total net yards in four consecutive games for the first time since 1976.

Secondly, their 36 total sacks this season through 10 games is the most they’ve had since 1969, when they had 39.

The Lions have now reached eight wins this season and are now heading into a divisional clash on Thanksgiving against the rival Chicago Bears, who are also 8-2.

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Praised Detroit’s Rushing Attack

Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised the club’s rushing attack as part of the win over the Bucs at Ford Field.

“Well, I think, look, those guys up front are just – Let me say this again,” Campbell said afterward. “Man, we’re growing up front. We’re getting better. We’re growing. Man, we are youthful, but that youth is growing up fast. Penei (Sewell) is our anchor. Juice (Scruggs) has played some football, but he’s new to us at center, but he’s getting better. And those other three, (Christian) Mahogany and (Tate) Ratledge and (Blake) Miller, they’re gaining strength. They’re getting better. And so that’s crucial. And I just thought they came out ready to go today.”

Additionally, the Lions knew that the Bucs would bring the physicality against them.

“This team’s not going to go away,” he said. “They’re going to keep leaning on you … We play them every year. I mean, we know what this is. This is a dogfight. So, it’s nothing new, man.”