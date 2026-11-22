Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams scored a 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the teams Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the touchdown was massive, and gave his team a 17-7 lead in an important game, the discussion is centered more around what he did as he scored.

Williams did a flip into the end zone. He struggled to land and fell and rolled onto his back. Williams was fine, but the flip caused a lot of backlash due to the timing of the celebration with the Aidan Hutchinson celebration last week.

Last week, Hutchinson sacked quarterback Drake Maye, and leapt into the air to celebrate. He tore his ACL. It did not appear Williams had his teammate on his mind as he flipped into the end zone, potentially causing a scary landing.

It led to Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston having a discussion about how much emphasis the coaches put on celebrations and the potential injury behind them.

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams Flip Into End zone After Aidan Hutchinson Injury

The touchdown caught a lot of attention on social media.

“These boys testing Dan’s patience with their cellys lol,” tweeted Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

“Dan Campbell said no *back* flips. Jameson Williams technically didn’t disobey any rules,” added Brad Galli.

“Jamo, please don’t do that flip again -Every Lions fan probably,” added Mike Payton of A to Z Sports.

“Does not look like JaMo got the Aidan Hutchinson celebration memo,” added Pat Daugherty of NBC Sports.

“Wish we could get Dan Campbell’s inner-dialogue on the Jameson Williams front-flip celebration,” added Ty Dunne.

“I thought for a split second that Jameson Williams hurt himself on this celebration,” tweeted Doug Kyed.

Earlier in the week head coach Dan Campbell noted that he was not going to police players for showing excitment. However, it looked like the coaches did talk to Williams on the sideline after his touchdown.

There is a good chance the celebration will be the center of discussion, not only around the Lions but the rest of the NFL.