The shorthanded Detroit Lions picked up their eighth win of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 31-21 final score at Ford Field.

The win improved the Lions to 8-2, while the Bucs dropped to 3-6.

And it was during the fourth quarter that some tempers on the side of Tampa Bay began to flare, resulting in quite a reaction from Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that has gone viral on social media.

Detroit Lions Star Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls Buccaneers After Unsportsmanlike Penalty

During the fourth quarter, Tampa Bay nose tackle Vita Vea was whistled for shoving Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, drawing multiple penalty flags.

At that moment, Lions guard Tate Ratledge leaned in to say something in the direction of Vea, only to have Elijah Roberts immediately grab him from behind and throw him to the ground, resulting in more penalties.

Immediately afterward, St. Brown, who was standing nearby and had been slapped in the helmet by Vea, began waving his arms up and down in response, mimicking the motion of the officials throwing penalty flags.

Immediately, the reactions began pouring in for the viral moment.

“All fun and games when Vita Vea gets his gong show celebration in after a touchdown earlier. But with the Lions up double digits late in the fourth quarter and in the red zone, Vea loses his composure and turns into a gong show himself, drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty for tossing Jahmyr Gibbs after the whistle and slapping Amon-Ra St. Brown,” wrote one fan.

Another fan said, “Amon-Ra St. Brown is a national treasure, both in America and Germany. lol”

“I need the st brown flag dance as a gif,” another fan declared.

This fan said, “Vita Vea really out here trying to slap the Sun God like it’s middle school recess 😂 St. Brown just looked at him like “that’s all you got?” and we still putting points on the board. Keep swinging big fella… the flags are flying and the Lions are still cooking 🦁”

Finally, this fan wrote, “I mean, St–Brown got slapped across the head for no reason, a little it’s raining flags dance was hilarious.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown Helped The Lions Defeat The Bucs At Ford Field

While the Bucs did get one more touchdown after the incident took place, it was too little, too late.

Thanks to St. Brown, the Lions moved to 8-2 on the season with a 31-21 victory, during which he accumulated 37 yards on five receptions with a touchdown.