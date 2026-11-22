Some returns are worth waiting for, and this one took 406 days. That’s how long Detroit Lions fans waited to see safety Kerby Joseph in action, as he finally returned to the field, starting the Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With his return, the Lions’ secondary received a massive boost, as he reunited with Pro Bowler Brian Branch, making them one of the secondary duos in the league.

The return certainly tested the Lions’ fans’ patience, as it got sweeter after the franchise went on to win the game by 31-21, keeping the top spot in NFC North with an impressive 8-2 record. After the win, Joseph broke the silence on his return to the gridiron.

In a post-game interview, a delighted Kerby Joseph spoke from Ford Field, where he shared his first thoughts after the win, as the crowd cheered for him.

“Hey man, I can’t lie, I am very proud of this team. When I came out the tunnel and heard the crowd screaming, it made my heart jump.” Kerby said. “Defense, offense, my team, we all work together. Thank god we got it done. We feel great to be here with the team again. I just could not say one time, I love y’all.”

Playing his first game in 13 months, Joseph wasn’t at his usual best, but the return was certainly a morale boost for the defense, especially as they lost Aidan Hutchinson last week.

Kerby Joseph’s Comeback Comes At Crucial Time For Lions After Losing Aidan Hutchinson

Joseph’s comeback comes about 13 months later. At the start of the season, he was forced to be on the PUP list, as things looked uncertain at one point, but the 26-year-old’s resilience, hard work, and determination made the big return possible. Though he played the game, the Lions didn’t rush into a full workload, while showing limited action as a target in coverage.

His fellow safety, Brian Branch, was impressive, recording 6 tackles today. Kerby Joseph had just 2 tackles in the entire game. While he may not have recorded a turnover or broken pass through the game, the Lions could still take plenty of positivity from the general, considering they are set to face a formidable offense like the former Lions OC Chicago Bears, spearheaded by the QB Caleb Williams, who are also tied at 8-2 after a big win over the New Orleans Saints today.

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