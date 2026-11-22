Detroit Lions star wide receiver Jameson Williams drew some criticism for doing a flip into the end zone after scoring a 57-yard touchdown. The celebration is usually harmless, but the timing did not come off well for most Lions fans given tf he Aidan Hutchinson season-ending injury doing a celebration a week prior.

Williams had a message for the next time he scores after talking to the coaches on the sidelines. It is that he plans to do it again, but next time he will do it much better.

“Yeah, I tried to land it,” said Williams on his message after the touchdown. “I didn’t really know what to do, so I just did a front flip.”

Then, Williams made it clear that he plans to do it again.

“I’m going to try to land one later in the year for y’all, for sure,” added Williams.

It does not appear that the team has any concerns, unlike a lot of the fans and media.

Detroit Lions Star WR Jameson Williams Opens Up on TD Celebration

The Lions won 31-21 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. However, it was a tight, 10-7 game in the third quarter when Williams got loose for a 57-yard touchdown. Williams gave credit to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for getting him open.

“Man, it was crazy,” said Williams, discussing the play. “I was like, we know we got grabbers, and what could be open if things get grabbed. So I was watching (Isaac TeSlaa) run his route the whole time to see if the safety was going to grab him. Safety grabbed him, so basically I’m one-on-one. And it’s a bad win when our players get one-on-one. You know, so we just make plays and perform better than the other team, I would say.”

The Lions took a 17-7 lead from there, and the Bucs struggled to make any noise from there. While Williams’ celebration was the discussion on social media, the discussion on the sideline was about the touchdown that flipped the game.

Lions Will Continue to Celebrate Despite Hutchinson Injury

After the Lions’ Week 10 win over the New England Patriots, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that he was not going to police players for their celebrations. Aidan Hutchinson posted on social media a couple of days after his injury and noted that while he had done the celebration he got hurt a million times, he would not do that same celebration again in the future.

Meanwhile, we know where Williams stands on the celebration. He is not going to stop showing his emotions, and when he gets excited, he is not going to be afraid to leap into the air.

We will see if he does anything when the Lions host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving in Week 12.