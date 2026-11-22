The Detroit Lions may have lost two of their biggest defensive forces, but they haven’t lost sight of what they mean to the team. The two defensive captains, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell, who have been instrumental to their defensive identity in the past few years but are out with season-ending injuries, were recognized by the defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, who recently made a subtle yet heartfelt gesture during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game today.

Sheppard displayed brotherhood and respect for his injured players. During his play-calling duties, he was spotted holding the call sheet dedicated to Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, and Avonte Maddox. Their jersey numbers— 46, 97, and 29— were written on his call sheet, which was caught on camera.

Sheppard himself was a linebacker during his playing days in the NFL, representing several teams, including the Lions. Hence, he knows what it takes to keep the defense functioning at the highest level after losing two Pro Bowlers to season-ending injuries. It’s a reason he emphasized that the whole defense has to step up to fill the void left by Hutchinson and Campbell in recent weeks, and the small yet thoughtful gesture certainly sends a positive message to the locker room.

While the heartfelt gesture is special for the Lions, the head coach, Dan Campbell, also went out of his way to do something special for Jack before the Buccaneers game.

Dan Campbell Keeps Injured Linebacker Jack Campbell Close To The Team

The head coach, Dan Campbell, has talked about the importance of team bonding and positive team culture. For players of the calibre of Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, injuries may sideline them; the team is letting them feel left out.

As the game between the Lions and the Buccaneers took place at Ford Field, Dan continued to show his love for the linebacker, hanging his jersey on the locker of Jack Campbell at Ford Field, as a reminder that he is still very much part of the team amid his recovery from the devastating neck injury he suffered in the Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

After suffering a severe injury in the fourth quarter of the Vikings game three weeks ago at Ford Field, he was taken to the hospital, and he is gradually receiving from the injury essentially ending his 2026 season after only 8 games. After playing all 51 games in his first three seasons, it is the first time the Pro Bowler is missing regular-season games due to an injury.

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