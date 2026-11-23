Detroit Lions fans barely had time to recover from the season-ending knee injury of Aidan Hutchinson last week, and another one nearly followed— this time from the celebration of wide receiver Jameson Williams. The WR caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter, but what followed afterward raced the hearts of every Lions fan.

With the end zone in sight, Williams decided to put on a show, as he attempted a front flip at full speed, losing balance while landing and giving an injury scare. However, he immediately bounced back up onto his feet to celebrate the touchdown with others, clearing any doubt about a possible knee injury similar to Hutchinson’s incident from last week.

On that note, Williams opened up about the TD celebration after the game, saying it was not a pre-planned idea.

“The flip was like in a moment thing. I ain’t gonna lie,’ Williams said. “I was on the goal line; I did not know what to do, I just flipped.”

Though it was a safe landing, the celebration got extra attention today because of Aidan Hutchinson’s injury, which is still fresh in memory. The defensive end tore his ACL— all for celebrating a sack of Drake Maye while jumping in the air. Nevertheless, the Lions had a comfortable victory today, and the WR was a standout name on the field.

Lions’ Offensive Trio Delivers As Jameson Williams Continues Impressive Season

When Jameson Williams reached the end zone to score the touchdown in the third quarter, his team took a 16-7 lead and eventually 17-7 after scoring an extra point. And the Lions offense had a field day, as they ended up scoring 31 points.

Williams was the most notable name among the receivers, logging 4 receptions for 93 receiving yards, with a touchdown. He has now taken his receiving yards tally to 611 yards and 5 touchdowns this season.

The other Lions WR, Amon Ra St Brown, also had a decent game. Even though he registered 37 yards, he had the most receptions (5) alongside a TD. On the other hand, Jahmyr Gibbs continued to impress after 23 carries and 98 rushing yards, scoring two crucial touchdowns in the game that helped secure the big win.

Besides the wide receivers and the running back, the quarterback Jared Goff showed surprising mobility, earning praise from Williams.

Jameson Williams Left Impressed By Jared Goff’s Unexpected Mobility Against Buccaneers

It was another game where Jared Goff was accurate with his throws. The QB1 had 279 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns without giving up any interceptions. What caught off guard was his double spinning escape from the Buccaneers’ defenders in the secondary. The WR shed light on Goff’s mobility in this game.

“That was exciting. On the one backed up, he hit two spins and completed a ball,” Williams added during the same interview. “And then on another big third down he converted with the legs so it was awesome watching that.”

Goff is heading towards another productive season, as he now has 2,716 passing yards, putting him among the best QBs in the league this season.