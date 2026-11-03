Aidan Hutchinson Hints at Lions’ Week 9 Lineup Change

The Detroit Lions are expected to be without free agent signing D.J. Wonnum, as he is currently in the concussion protocol. Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson did not declare Wonnum out, but noted that if he were a betting man, he would expect rookie Derrick Moore to see a bigger role, as well as the first game active for second-year rusher Ahmed Hassanein. Hutchinson told 97.1 The Ticket that these two players are expected to be called upon to step in for Wonnum.

“If I was a betting man, I’d say Ahmed’s probably getting his opportunity this weekend,” said Hutchinson, hinting at a change. “Derrick Moore is going to be out there for sure.”

Hutchinson went on to note that he has seen the progression in the rookie, who is likely to get his first career NFL start if Wonnum does not play.

“I think D. Mo has shown a ton of progression these first few weeks,” said Hutchinson. “And I know Ahmed is just itching to get out there, man. He can’t wait.”

Moore has played 23% of the teams defensive snaps this season. However, he has been slowly progressing in recent weeks.

Detroit Lions Calling on Two Names to Fill in for D.J. Wonnum

Moore went from a career-low eight snaps and just 10% of the defensive snaps in Week 4 to 20 snaps and a 27% rate in Week 5. He played just 20 snaps the next week, but was up to a 30% snap share. Then, due to the injury to Wonnum, he was up to 42% of the snaps, and a career-high 22 snaps.

“I think it’s going to be a really good opportunity for both those guys, and I couldn’t be happier for them, not at DJ’s expense,” noted Hutchinson. “I think in the NFL, dudes are going to go down sometimes, and that presents opportunities for other guys.”

The rookie is going to start for Wonnum, but the depth behind him is thin as well. They usually just have three rushers in the rotation. This is why Hassanein might go from inactive to a legitimate role.

Lions Edge Rusher Ahmed Hassanein Could Debut in Week 9

Hassanein is a 2025 sixth-round pick. He missed his rookie season due to injury. While he came back strong and played well in the preseason, that was enough for him to make the roster, but not get a helmet on game days.

Hassanein has been inactive through the Lions’ first seven games. Eric O’Neill has been active over Hassanein, but that is because of his role on special teams. With Wonnum out, the team will play Hassanein over O’Neill, and Hutchinson has all but confirmed it.

There is still time for Wonnum to clear protocol. However, Detroit is clearly preparing for a game without him. They face the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.