Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone made his first return to Ford Field since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency this past offseason. The Buccaneers visited the Detroit Lions in Week 11 on Sunday.

In what has become somewhat customary for former Lions players at Ford Field, Anzalone received boo birds from Detroit fans during the game.

The linebacker appeared to take it in stride, though, as he suggested after the contest he was expecting a hostile welcome.

“They booed [Matthew] Stafford, so what do I expect?” Anzalone told reporters after the game. “The fans, they (don’t) know what they don’t know.”

The linebacker then added another response to the Lions fans boos Sunday on his X account.

“All love Detroit,” wrote Anzalone. “The boos and all.”

Alex Anzalone Addresses Lions Fans Booing Him During Week 11

Anzalone’s initial remark about receiving boos from Detroit fans came across as a little cryptic. More than likely, the linebacker was suggesting the fan base just simply doesn’t know what transpired between the team and himself during contract negotiations last offseason.

Yes, the linebacker left to sign a 2-year, $17 million contract with the Buccaneers. But it’s unclear how close the Lions may have come to that offer or if they even made Anzalone a contract offer at all.

As if Anzalone knew that wasn’t the right note to leave off with the booing conversation, the veteran addressed the topic again on social media. With that short message, Anzalone made clear he at least has no hard feelings with the fan base.

Anzalone spent five years in Detroit, which is a longer time than he’s been anywhere else in the league. In nearly half a decade with the Lions, he posted 490 combined tackles, including 26 for loss. He also had nine sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 33 pass defenses and three interceptions.

Anzalone joined the Lions in 2021, which was Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach. Over the linebacker’s tenure, Detroit grew from a last-placed team into a NFC contender.

While Lions fans were clearly not rooting (nor shouldn’t they have been) for Anzalone on Sunday, they can still feel great about the linebacker’s contributions to the organization.

Anzalone has 51 combined tackles with four pass defenses and four interceptions in 10 games for Tampa Bay this season. On Sunday, he had seven tackles.

Detroit Edges Tampa Bay to Set up First-Place Thanksgiving Showdown

While Anzalone played well despite the boos Sunday, the Lions won their sixth straight game to improve to 8-2. That allowed Detroit to keep pace with the Chicago Bears in the NFC North.

In Week 12, the Lions and Bears will meet in a pivotal Thanksgiving showdown at Ford Field. The winner will take over first place in the NFC North with six games left.

Last season, the Lions swept the Bears, who former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now coaches. But the Bears still won the division title while the Lions missed the postseason.

The Thanksgiving matchup will be the first of two games between the two rivals in the final seven weeks. The Lions and Bears will also meet in Chicago during Week 17.