The Detroit Lions brought back safety Kerby Joseph for the first time since he suffered a season-ending knee injury more than a year ago. Dan Campbell admitted before the game that Joseph was not going to play a full snap load in his first game back. However, he added that the team had a plan for him.

Joseph wound up playing 66% of the snaps, logging 46 out of the defense’s 69 snaps. Essentially, he stepped in as the team’s nickel defender.

Detroit Lions Use Kerby Joseph for Nickel Looks

In recent weeks, the team had played Roger McCreary in the slot and on the outside. In base sets, he would play on the outside. Then, when they would move into nickel looks, he would shift into the slot, and they would bring an outside cornerback in. However, with Joseph in the mix now, McCreary played on the outside full time in Week 11.

When the team shifted into nickel, it was safety Brian Branch who slid into the slot. That allowed the team to bring Joseph in as their fifth defensive back, as he played the safety role.

Chuck Clark did not change his role as the free safety. He played next to Joseph in nickel situations and next to Branch in base formations.

This was the most interesting name to watch because he had been a starter all season. However, with Branch and Joseph in the mix, it looked like he would lose his role.

Instead, the Lions named him a captain and kept him as a full-time starter.

Lions CB Depth Aided by Safety Help

The Lions rotated as many as five different cornerbacks into the mix in the same game at different times. However, D.J. Reed and Ennis Rakestraw were out due to injuries. Khalil Dorsey left the game with a knee injury. He was mostly a special teams threat as well.

When McCreary shifted into the slot in the past, they needed one of Dorsey, Rakestraw, or Rock Ya-Sin to come in and play outside opposite of Reed. With Reed out, Ya-Sin filled in. McCreary stayed on the outside, and the team essentially used Branch as their third cornerback. So, the need for depth and the loss of Rakestraw and Reed was not felt as much.

Reed should be back soon. More than that, the team will likely want to get Joseph a bigger role at some point. With Reed back, the team could play him across from McCreary and bench Ya-Sin. They could also have Joseph and Clark switch roles. Joseph would play full-time, and Clark would play in nickel looks.

We will see what the Lions do on Thanksgiving. They host the Bears in Week 12. Since it is a short week, we might not see their true intentions until Week 13.