The Detroit Lions did not make a big move to replace Aidan Hutchinson after his season-ending ACL injury. It was a bit of a bet on the depth that the team has in Detroit. One interesting note is that the team essentially went from a three-man rotation to leaning on their top two edge rushers in the Lions’ Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit Lions Updated Edge Rusher Rotation With Aidan Hutchinson Out

D.J. Wonnum started across from Hutchinson when healthy, and his role did not appear to have changed. Wonnum played 71% of the Lions’ defensive snaps in Week 11. It was his fourth-highest snap share of the season. At the same time, it was more than his season average.

Derrick Moore was next. Moore has only played 35% of the team’s defensive snaps as their third edge rusher. However, the rookie second-round pick has been playing more due to the injuries.

Moore played 42% of the Lions’ snaps in Week 7 when Wonnum left with a concussion. He played 58% the next week with Wonnum out. Hutchinson went down on the first drive in Week 10. So, Moore played 68% of the defensive snaps.

With Hutchinson out, he led the team with 80% of the defensive snaps. It was a snap share similar to Hutchinson. Moore recorded five pressures. He had four sacks combined in the previous two games.

The difference is the depth. Moore was not playing much, but was starting to be eased in as a third rusher. He never dipped below a 10% snap share and played more than 20% of the team’s snaps in eight of their ten games.

However, their third rusher in Week 11 was Ahmed Hassanein. Hassanein played 12 snaps, which amounted to 17%. So, it would have been the third-fewest snaps that their third edge rusher has played all season. It is also the fewest snaps a third rusher has seen the field since Week 5.

Lions Lean on Starters Without Hutchinson

Detroit also had linebackers Trevor Nowaske and Derrick Barnes line up on the edge. The team did that when Hutchinson was healthy as well, though.

They have leaned a little more into Nowaske playing in recent weeks. Still, Eric O’Neill went from eight snaps in Week 8 to seven snaps in Week 10 and then just six snaps last week.

The Lions claimed Tyrus Wheat on waivers before the game. However, they made him inactive.

So, they essentially pushed Moore into the role that Hutchinson played and they treated Hassanein like a bit of a drop-off from Moore. Otherwise, everyone else stayed in the same roles.

We will see if Hassanein, O’Neill, or potentially Wheat get more work next week.