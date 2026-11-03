Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Reveals Impact of Jack Campbell’s Injury on Vikings Win

Winning the game was important, but there was something bigger fueling the edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and other Detroit Lions players after Jack Campbell was carted off the Ford Field last Sunday. When the Sunday afternoon took an emotional turn against the Vikings, it affected all the Lions players, but it was also a reason for the team to channel those emotions into performance and walk out with a win.

That’s what happened after Jack Campbell’s devastating injury, as the Lions managed to keep their lead and eventually seal the victory. Hutchinson’s fourth-down stop right after Campbell’s injury helped in that outcome. He gave details of that play and his mindset following his teammate’s injury in an interview with 97.1 The Ticket this morning.

“Yeah, man, that was right after Jack got taken off, and it was just a super emotional moment, man. I hope we never have to go through it again because you are on this tedious line of football and reality, and you are flipping back and forth,” Hutchinson said. “That was one of those ones where I had to switch back to football mood after something like that. I felt like there was a lot of emotions coursing through my veins. It was really an out-of-body thing.“

“I thought most of the guys, too, for the rest of that game just felt like not real. Just felt we were playing this game, and something so big just happened; I don’t know, the game just felt a little bit less important, and maybe that served us well too at the end,” he continued. “When something like this happens, you kind of come back down to reality a little bit. I think that play, there were a lot of emotions going through, and it ended up being a good play. DJ (Reed) had good coverage, and we got off the field.“

How Aidan Hutchinson Stepped Up After Jack Campbell’ s Injury

While the Lions won 19-15 at the end, they were leading 12-7 before that play, which happened right after Campbell’s incident, delaying the game by about 10 minutes. With just 27 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter, the moment the ball was snapped, Hutchinson launched himself from the right side, putting the Vikings‘ left tackle, Christian Darrisaw, on the back foot.

As a result, QB Kyler Murray had barely any time to react, as he made an off-balance throw downfield. When Murray released the football, he could not properly set himself up amid Hutchinson’s pressure, and cornerback D.J. Reed stayed alert, breaking up the pass and forcing a turnover on downs. The collective effort of the Lions‘ edge rusher and cornerback kept the lead intact and eventually proved to be a game-altering play.

Nevertheless, Hutchinson had a quiet game against the Vikings until that crucial play in the fourth quarter.

Five Sacks Already Put Aidan Hutchinson On Course For Another Double-Digit Season

Aidan Hutchinson is chasing his sack numbers from last season, which reached a career-best 14.5. This season, he already has 5 sacks, but he failed to get one against the Vikings last Sunday.

The Pro Bowler had 4 solo tackles and 1 QB hit in the game, but it was his second game of this campaign without a sack, with the other one being against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 when the Lions defense struggled. Given that there are still 10 games left in the regular season, toppling his last year’s number looks realistic for the edge rusher, which could make him a Defensive Player of the Year contender.