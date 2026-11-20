Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending ACL injury is a tough pill to swallow for the Detroit Lions, but there is a silver lining heading into the Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that could lift the team’s spirit. After spending almost a year on the sidelines, the All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph is now back on the active roster, giving the Lions’ secondary a much-needed boost.

Upon his long-awaited comeback, Joseph’s teammates are obviously delighted to have him back on the roster. The linebacker Derrick Barnes expressed strong emotions recently about having the 26-year-old in the mix.

“He put a smile on my face today just walking into the huddle. It’s really good to see him back. Like I said, I know the work he has put in to get to this point, and I know the challenges he has, not necessarily personally, but I know it is challenging for him,“ Barnes said recently, talking to the reporters. “To be told that you’ll probably never play again, to people on the outside saying this and that, he put his head down and went to work. He did everything to get to this point; I am super proud of him and the way he approached. I have seen the recovery, also the energy and excitement he brings to this defense.“

Even a few months ago, the return of Kerby Joseph to the gridiron remained uncertain due to the nature of his knee cartilage. With no straightforward surgical fix for the condition, it raised questions about when he could be back in action, which ultimately happened at the end of last month.

Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch Could Reunite In Lions’ Secondary

With cloud over his knee condition, Kerby Joseph started the season on the PUP list alongside fellow safety Brian Branch, who was also recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. The absence of the duo showed in the first few games what the Lions’ secondary was missing, sitting at the bottom of many defensive statistics, even though the defensive front was doing their job, led by Hutchinson.

While Branch was back in practice in early October, which boosted the safety room, Joseph still didn’t have a return date until October 28, when he finally joined the practice session with the rest of the team. At the 21-day activation deadline, the All-Pro officially joined the roster after a spot was vacated by the injured Aidan Hutchinson. Now, the safety duo Joseph and Branch could finally play for the first time this season.

Despite joining the practice with the team, he missed three games: Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots. However, it looks like he could finally suit up when the Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, and his numbers show what he could bring to the table.

Kerby Joseph’s Career Numbers Highlight His Importance

Kerby Joseph played 49 games in his first three seasons, missing only two games in the 2023 season. But the knee issue last season allowed him to play only 6 games before prematurely wrapping up the campaign.

After missing the first 9 games of this season, he now has the opportunity to play the rest of the 8 regular-season games if he stays healthy, and given his career track record, it highlights why he could be such a valuable addition to Kelvin Sheppard’s playbook. He has 265 tackles and 20 interceptions in his NFL career, which includes 7 tackles in 2 games against the Buccaneers— the team the Lions will take on next.