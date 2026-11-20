The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears this Thanksgiving, but the NFL may be missing the mark on an opportunity to highlight one of the best matchups of the season in appropriate fashion.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk implored the league to use its flex powers and move the start time of the contest at Ford Field from the early window at 1 p.m. ET to 4:30 p.m. ET, switching it with the less exciting matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

“I think the ratings for that game are going to be through the roof. I’m starting to think it might even be larger than the 47.7 million from last year,” Florio said. “If you wanna see a good, compelling, dramatic football game — that’s the one.

“I mean frankly, frankly, they flex everything else. They should be willing to flip-flop the Lions and Cowboys … and you give people a week, two weeks notice,” Florio continued. “But we would have known a week or two ago that Bears-Lions is the far more compelling game. If you wanna blow out the number at 4:30 [ET], you put Bears-Lions in that window.”

Florio’s co-host Chris Simms agreed.

“It is definitely a year where I’d go, ‘No I’d like the Cowboys to be the appetizer, not the main meal here,'” Simms added. “They’re not worthy of that.”

Lions, Bears Still Have 2 Games Remaining This Season, Currently Tied Atop NFC North Division

Chicago and Detroit have yet to play this year, so their matchup on Thanksgiving Day will be the first of two over a span of six weeks.

The two teams will square off at Soldier Field in Chicago in Week 17 in a game that could have massive implications for the NFC North Division, playoff seeding in the conference, and even which teams make the postseason.

But the contest less than one week from now in Detroit figures to prove one of the most consequential to date as well.

The Bears and Lions are both 7-2 and tied with the Minnesota Vikings atop the NFC North, which is arguably the best division in modern NFL history. The Green Bay Packers are currently in fourth place with a record of 6-4 and heading into their bye in Week 11.

Lions Battling Major Defensive Injuries Ahead of Primetime Showdown With Bears

Both Detroit and Chicago have one game to play before meeting up in the Motor City, with the Lions hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and the Bears welcoming the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit is a six-point favorite to move to 8-2 on the year, even despite a season-ending ACL injury to superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson last week in Germany after what may have been a campaign-ending neck injury for All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell two games prior.

Meanwhile, the Bears are 11.5-point favorites over the Saints, as Chicago should return to action fresh and well prepared following its bye in Week 10.

An extra layer of intrigue to the matchup is that Bears head coach Ben Johnson was the offensive coordinator in Detroit for three seasons before leaving for Chicago to become a head coach for the first time in 2025. The Bears won the division last year, but lost to the Lions both times during the regular season.