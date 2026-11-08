Lions Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Jack Campbell After Week 9 Win

The Detroit Lions not only beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, but they also held them out of the end zone in the 19-9 victory in the first game without star linebacker Jack Campbell after he left the Lions’ Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings due to a scary injury. Lions star edge rusher admitted it was not a normal week, as they tried to prepare for the game while also thinking about their teammate.

However, he also noted that when game time came, it was not hard to find motivation to win the game for Campbell.

“It was big,” Hutchinson said about what the win meant after losing Campbell last week. “To me, the motivation wasn’t hard. I mean, it was a weird week for sure. This is the first time in years I haven’t had Jack in the defensive meetings and out there at practice. He’s a quiet dude, but his presence is big. So that one was definitely for him.”

The Lions did get good news during the game. Melanie Collins reported that Campbell does expect to play football again at some point.

Campbell had one more message for his teammate before CBS signed off.

“Jack, we love you, brother,” said Hutchinson. “We know you’re watching. We miss you, man.”

It is clear the team was playing for Campbell in the win.

Detroit Lions Star Aidan Hutchinson Sends Emotional Message to Jack Campbell After Week 9 Win

The Lions led 6-3 at the half, but turned it on to win 19-9 in the second half. Hutchinson admitted he thought the defense played well for four quarters, but as a team they turned it up in the second half.

“I thought defensively we really played our butt off for 4 quarters,” said Hutchinson on the first performance without Campbell. “So— but it was a lot of— we were doing a lot of self-inflicted errors even, giving yards where we shouldn’t have. So it was really just tightening up, stay focused, staying locked in, and that’s what we did.”

Overall, they held Malik Willis to 13-for-25 passing for 128 yards. He was sacked three times and threw an interception. Ollie Gordon had just 16 rushes for 55 yards. The Lions’ defense held up on their end.

Lions Defense Excels in Week 9 Win

Without Campbell, the team leaned into Malcolm Rodriguez. Derrick Barnes went from the number two beside Campbell to wearing the green dot and calling the defense. Then, Rodriguez stepped into the role that Barnes would typically play.

The win was a good look for the defense, but they might still be interested in defensive help at the NFL trade deadline. The Lions are now 6-2. They play the New England Patriots next week. The trade deadline is this Tuesday.