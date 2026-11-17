Losing key defensive players has been a frustrating reality for the Detroit Lions this season, with the star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson being the latest blow. However, amid the bad news, head coach Dan Campbell shared a promising update on the injured veteran cornerback, D.J. Reed, today, who has been sidelined for the past two games.

“I’ll know more today. He’s (D.J. Reed) improved every week. I can’t say for certain that he’ll be ready this week, though,” Campbell said today during a press conference.

Given the latest update on the cornerback, his status is still unknown for the next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his progress is certainly a good indication considering his extensive experience, and he has been a primary starting cornerback for the franchise this season, starting 7 games. But an injury in the Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings put him on the sideline.

Lions’ Winning Run Continues Despite Defensive Injury Setbacks

Despite the latest injury setback of Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions are still leading the NFC North division with a 7-2 record, which includes five consecutive wins in the last five games. Though injury bugs have hit the Lions, especially on defense, the unit has shown remarkable resilience in the last few games after a shaky start to the season.

With the departure of Terrion Arnold this offseason, DJ Reed has been the leader of the cornerback room as well as the secondary, particularly when the franchise missed Brian Branch in the initial part of the campaign. After starting the first 7 games of the season, he sustained a hip injury in Week 8.

The injury took place early in the fourth quarter against the Vikings— just one play after linebacker Jack Campbell’s devastating neck injury. While he sat out for the rest of the game after the injury, he eventually missed all practice sessions and missed the Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins. The condition didn’t improve when the Lions had to travel to Germany to play the New England Patriots. As a result, he was left out of the squad that travelled to Munich for the last Sunday game.

In his absence, another veteran cornerback, Rock Ya-Sin, stepped in as a starter— both against the Dolphins and the Patriots. Nevertheless, Dan Campbell will be hoping to get his CB1 back on the field next weekend, especially considering the impressive numbers he has put together this season.

D.J. Reed’s 2026 Production Shows Why Detroit Lions Need Him Back

D.J. Reed is a nine-season veteran, playing his second with the Detroit Lions, having previously suited up for the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets. Hence, he has the experience to take up the role as a CB1 in Dan Campbell’s playbook, and he has lived up to that responsibility this season.

Featuring in 7 games, Reed has 42 total tackles, 3 TFLs, and an interception. He has also recorded 472 snaps. Due to his production, he ranks 10th among all the qualified cornerbacks in the league with a 76.5 overall PFF grade. Having him back in the squad would be a massive boost for the Lions’ secondary, with the defense now starting to find rhythm.